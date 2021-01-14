https://www.theblaze.com/news/jacob-blake-opens-up-for-first-time-since-police-shooting-says-he-didnt-want-to-be-the-next-george-floyd-which-is-why-he-walked-away-from-police

Jacob Blake, who was shot at least seven times in the back by a Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer —

says that he was worried he was going to become the “next George Floyd,” which prompted him to walk away from responding officers.

He also admitted that he was armed.

A Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer

shot Blake in the back seven times during an Aug. 23 call for a domestic dispute. The officers who shot Blake were ultimately cleared, and not charged with any crimes after the investigation revealed that Blake was, in fact, armed with a knife at the time he was shot, and that the officer reasonably believed that Blake might harm him or the children in the car.

The attorney for the officer who shot Blake has noted publicly that the officer believed that Blake was attempting to kidnap the children in the purportedly stolen car that precipitated Blake’s interaction with the police.

Following the shooting, riots and protests erupted across Wisconsin, after Blake was repeatedly and erroneously described as having been “unarmed” at the time he was shot.

What are the details?

Blake, who is partially paralyzed as a result of the shooting, spoke to “Good Morning America’s” Michael Strahan on Thursday about the August

shooting that took place outside of a Kenosha-area home.

On the incident, Blake recalled, “I was like, ‘He’s shooting me.’ I couldn’t believe it, so I kind of sat down in the car … put my hands up, because I didn’t want him to shoot me in my face or in my head or nothing. He just kept shooting, kept shooting.

My babies are right here, my babies. So after he stopped shooting me, I said, ‘Daddy loves you no matter what.”

“I thought it was going to be the last thing I said to them,” he admitted. “Thank God it wasn’t. I didn’t want to be the next George Floyd. I didn’t want to die.”

He told Strahan, “I resisted to getting beat on. What I mean by that is not falling, not letting them put their head on my neck. That’s all I was thinking.”

According to CNN, “Blake [said he] picked up the knife and began to walk toward the driver’s door of the SUV, away from the officers” during the altercation.

“I shouldn’t have picked it up,” Blake said, admitting that he “wasn’t thinking clearly” at the time.

Blake said that he “intended to put the knife in the SUV and then lay on the ground to submit to the police officers.”

“If they did it there and they killed me there, everybody would see it,” he reasoned.

What else?

A September report from the Kenosha Police Union stated that Blake reportedly confronted responding officers following the domestic dispute call.

The report alleged that Blake reportedly put one of the responding officer in a headlock position, and was reportedly armed with a knife that he refused to drop.

When Blake attempted to get back into his vehicle, the officer shot him multiple times.

Officers reportedly saw a knife on the floor of Blake’s vehicle during the attempted detainment.

At the time, Kenosha Police Union Attorney Brendan Matthews said that officers were responding to the residence of Blake’s ex-girlfriend, with whom he has children. The unnamed woman accused Blake of sexual assault in May, and in August, phoned police to report that Blake was reportedly attempting to steal her keys and her vehicle. Previous reporting noted that Blake was not supposed to be at the woman’s residence due to the purported May assault.

Last week, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said that the officer who shot Blake would not be charged, and said that the officer fired in self-defense as Blake was “actively resisting” arrest.

Blake is suing the Kenosha Police Department for reportedly violating his civil rights during the incident.

