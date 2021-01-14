https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ellis-impeachment-abuse-constitution/2021/01/14/id/1005701

Senior Legal Adviser to the Trump 2020 Campaign Jenna Ellis called Thursday’s vote to impeach President Donald Trump ”no different than last time,” saying it will rebound on the Democrats.

With a poll showing 74% of people believe Wednesday’s vote to impeach Trump a second time was to keep him from running for office again, Ellis ridiculed the move on Newsmax TV on Thursday.

”Just like the last impeachment that they tried that was a miserable failure, all they wanted was some viable pretext in order to carry out their vendetta against President Trump,” Ellis said on ”Stinchfield.” ”This is no different than last time. And I think it’s going to backfire on the Democrats.”

Ellis explained that impeachment is a process available to remove someone from office, which Trump will no longer occupy by the time the Senate reconvenes and could even consider a trial.

”Even if there is a legal theory that under the Constitution because you have the consequences and judgment of impeachment under Article I as both removal from office and barred from holding federal office again, that that second prong a president shouldn’t be able to escape just by leaving office — that’s the theory, the question then becomes why should the Democrats be able to pursue that particular avenue when we know that all they’re wanting to do is try to bar him from either running in 2024, from being part of the party, or from being politically active at all,” Ellis said.

”And, so, we know this is a totally political exercise, and that, in and of itself, is absolutely an abuse of the Constitution.”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

