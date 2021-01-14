https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/14/journalists-are-delicate-politico-editor-hosts-call-to-address-triggering-over-ben-shapiro-authoring-playbook-shapiro-responds/
About The Author
Related Posts
'Far bigger threat to the country than any 1 individual': Clay Travis annihilates Big Tech silencing the Right in SPOT-ON thread
January 10, 2021
'Hypocrisy Hall of Fame': Kurt Eichenwald calling Trump's doctors 'drug pushers' and babbling about jail inspires EPIC Drew Holden thread
October 6, 2020
'MEMBERS OF CONGRESS' call for 'special meeting' to discuss Liz Cheney resigning as GOP Conference Chair over pro-impeachment stance
January 13, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy