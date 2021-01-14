https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/justice-department-internal-watchdog-agency-investigate-departments?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Justice Department’s internal watchdog announced Friday it will investigate how the department and its agencies prepared for and responded to the riot last week at the U.S. Capitol Building, according to a news report.

The investigation by the department’s inspector general’s office will examine whether information was shared by the Justice Department to other law enforcement agencies about the potential for violence, according to the Associated Press.

The inspector general said it “also will assess whether there are any weaknesses in DOJ protocols, policies, or procedures that adversely affected the ability of DOJ or its components to prepare effectively for and respond to the events at the U.S. Capitol on January 6,” the wire service also reports.

