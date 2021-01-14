https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/lawmakers-national-guard-capitol-cots/2021/01/14/id/1005685

Troubled by images of National Guard members crowded together on the floor trying to rest or sleep in the nation’s Capitol, two lawmakers sent a letter Thursday pleading with the Army to provide cots for the troops, Military.com reported.

House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and Defense appropriations subcommittee member Rep. Betty McCollum, D-Minn., asked Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy for enough cots for all Guard troops assigned to protect the Capitol, the military news outlet reported.

The troops are pulling 12-hour security shifts, and can rest or sleep when not on duty. They are not to sleep at the Capitol, however; they are able to get hotel rooms.

Still, the visual of Guard members uncomfortably sprawled out on cold floors in the Capitol Visitor Center prompted legislators to take action, the news outlet reported.

“After the horrific events of Jan. 6, the Congress is grateful to have National Guard troops assisting in the protection of the Capitol,” the lawmakers wrote.

“We were disappointed though to see in a variety of images in the media, that Guard personnel are having to take breaks or rest on the floors of the Capitol. Staff were on the call with Vice Chief of Staff, Gen. [Joseph] Martin, and understand that not all Guard personnel currently have secured lodging, and that the Army is considering utilizing the convention center for lodging.”

They added: ”With the uncertainty for needed rest and recoup time in flux, and to ensure that the Guard members are fully able to execute their protection mission, we urge you to make available cots or other equipment to more easily facilitate their ability to rest while they are on Capitol grounds.”

