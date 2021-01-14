https://www.dailywire.com/news/left-wing-known-agitator-charged-for-alleged-role-in-capitol-breach

A left-wing “known agitator” from Utah was charged Thursday for his alleged participation in the breach of the U.S. Capitol last week.

John Earle Sullivan has been charged with entering a restricted building or grounds, “civil disorders,” and violent entry or disorderly conduct, reported to KUTV 2 News.

The Daily Caller News Foundation’s Chuck Ross noted that Sullivan appeared on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” following the breach, claiming he witnessed the fatal shooting of protester Ashli Babbitt by a Capitol Police officer. He also appeared alongside MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, Ross noted.

“Left wing activist John Sullivan charged in Capitol riots. He was filming as Ashli [Babbitt] was shot in the Capitol. Was interviewed by Chris Hayes and Anderson Cooper,” Ross posted to Twitter on Thursday evening.

Sullivan apparently cheered on the breach and subsequent destruction, according to an affidavit of probable cause. KUTV 2 News quoted the affidavit, in part, as follows:

After the crowd broke through the last barricade, and as SULLIVAN and the others approach the Capitol Building, SULLIVAN can be heard in the video saying at various points: ‘There are so many people. Let’s go. This s— is ours! F— yeah,’ ‘We accomplished this s—. We did this together. F— yeah! We are all a part of this history,’ and ‘Let’s burn this s— down.’”

As highlighted by Ross, Sullivan also allegedly stated, “We gotta get this s*** burned.”

“We gotta get this shit burned,” he said inside the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/YgdwEOtJMk — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 14, 2021

According to left-wing fact-checking site Politifact, Sullivan is the founder of Insurgence USA, “an activist group against police brutality.”

“Sullivan has not been shy about his presence at the Capitol riot,” Politifact noted. “He filmed the events as they happened, and he was nearby when Capitol police fatally shot a woman inside the building. He described the shooting during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper that night.”

“Sullivan confirmed to PolitiFact that he entered the building with the rioters, and that he is in the photographs shown as part of the Facebook post,” the report added.

KUTV 2 News reporter Heidi Hatch highlighted Sullivan’s left-wing and expressly anti-Trump activism, on Thursday.

“John Sullivan in DC in December- post from Instagram. He’s behind in the Tooele County Jail in Utah. His first court appearance 1/15 Friday,” she tweeted, captioning an Instagram video allegedly posted by Sullivan.

The video is captioned: “We got to rip that MF (motherf***er) out of office,” an apparent reference to Trump. The caption adds the hashtags, “#F***Trump,” “#BLM,” “Antifa,” and “TrumpMeltdown.”

The man in the video says, “We gotta f***ing rip Trump out of that office, right over there. F***ing pull him out that s***. We ain’t about wait ’till the next election. We about to go get that motherf***er.”

John Sullivan in DC in December- post from Instagram. He’s behind in the Tooele County Jail in Utah. His first court appearance 1/15 Friday. pic.twitter.com/fH9jxFmcJM — Heidi Hatch (@tvheidihatch) January 14, 2021

“The Department of Justice website shows Sullivan is scheduled to appear in court in Utah on Friday at 4 p.m.,” noted KUTV 2 News.

