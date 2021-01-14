http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=62004



Newly released video shows former Black Lives Matter organizer John Sullivan both allegedly instigating protesters to commit crimes and committing crimes himself while inside the Capitol Building — yet somehow it appears he has managed to escape any charges.

The Grayzone Project‘s Max Blumenthal created this excellent compilation which he shared Wednesday night on Twitter:

I studied video shot by Sullivan (Jayden X) in the Capitol and compiled some moments of him zealously celebrating the invasion & instigating the mob all the way up to Ashli Babbit’s shooting. Watch with audio on. No committed BLM activist would say or do this – and he isn’t one pic.twitter.com/uE5VmUf6mU — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) January 14, 2021



Blumenthal reported that BLM suspected him of being a federal informant/agent provocateur:

The night of the Capitol riot, Sullivan was welcomed on @andersoncooper to present himself as the heroic journalist who recorded Babbit’s shooting. Cooper falsely called him a “left-wing activist” and didn’t ask why he was actually in the Capitol. This was fodder for the Right. pic.twitter.com/LPezi5Hv09 — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) January 14, 2021





Seated w/Sullivan on CNN is Jade Sacker, a photojournalist who followed him into the Capitol to film his exploits as part of a documentary project. Here she’s heard congratulating him – “We did it!” – and he says, “Is this not gonna be the best film you’ve ever made in yr life?” pic.twitter.com/KWLVfgKPA7 — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) January 14, 2021





I learned that Sacker’s project has major backers: It’s being “advised” by Bryan Fogel, Academy Award winning maker of Icarus and The Dissident. Here’s Fogel with Dissident producer Thor Halvorssen, a neocon operative whose Oslo Freedom Forum trains US-backed oppo activists. pic.twitter.com/b1RIxIGiio — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) January 14, 2021



While John Sullivan is playing one side, his brother James Sullivan is playing the other and their father is a retired Air Force General:

There are so many bizarre layers to this story. Sacker’s doc also focuses on Sullivan’s brother, James, a Utah-based pro-Trump activist who helped recruit fellow Black Republicans for the DC mayhem. The brothers are at odds in public, but on the same side on January 6. pic.twitter.com/cnbpOQ3A7T — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) January 14, 2021





This is retired Air Force Maj. Gen. Kevin J. Sullivan, the adoptive father of John and James Sullivan. James has taken on his father’s conservatism while John has apparently delved into “burn it all down” nihilism, sabotaging the cause of BLM at every turn. pic.twitter.com/Qs4yHVP96w — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) January 14, 2021



Seems pretty straight-forward to me!

In June 2020, John Sullivan emerged practically out of nowhere and began organizing BLM-esque rallies in Utah. The first one spiraled into chaos, led to this shooting where he was present, prompted mass arrests, and triggered the formation of the Utah Citizen’s Alarm militia. pic.twitter.com/44XVziF9rb — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) January 14, 2021



Video of the Provo shooting here.

The night after the Capitol riot, John Sullivan was spotted fraternizing with Utah Proud Boy leader Thad Cisneros outside DC’s Hamilton. A source sent me this photo. In fact, John platformed Proud Boy Thad at a July 2, 2020 rally in Provo, Utah. pic.twitter.com/7olWNZu8td — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) January 14, 2021



(Thad held a bizarre press conference together with a BLM supporter in Sept 2020 to denounce “white supremacy.”)

Moments later, John Sullivan was detained by DC Metro PD and questioned by the FBI. After an hour or so, despite the copious documentation of his role in the Capitol riot, he was let go. (Jade Sacker filmed throughout) https://t.co/Tsbc92jh71 — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) January 14, 2021



It just gets better and better:

Now, Sullivan is back in Salt Lake City and is seeking to organize an “armed march” at the Utah State Capitol to “end government control” this month. Note that he is not calling for a march for Black liberation, or Black lives, or anything to do with BLM. This is from his site: pic.twitter.com/zDKPhWLm9S — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) January 14, 2021



I haven’t seen anyone telling people to go to any of these “armed marches” and I’ve only seen the FBI promoting them.

Many BLM activists call John Sullivan an “agent provocateur.” Some suspect he is a law enforcement asset, which he denies. Others say he’s simply a nihilist who is dedicated to chaos above all else. What’s clear is he is not BLM or Antifa, and is out to wreck their cause. — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) January 14, 2021



It seems pretty clear he’s out to wreck all these causes.

The question you have to ask is why isn’t he being prosecuted?

How come a father of five is being frog-marched for carrying Nancy Pelosi’s podium a few feet for a funny photo-op while this guy who is on video appearing to smash a window and encourage others to commit all manners of crimes is all over TV and seemingly walking free?

It looks to me like the feds had a hand in turning these mostly peaceful protests violent and now they’re planning to roll out PATRIOT Act 2.0 to turn all dissent into terrorism.

