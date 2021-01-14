http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=62004


Newly released video shows former Black Lives Matter organizer John Sullivan both allegedly instigating protesters to commit crimes and committing crimes himself while inside the Capitol Building — yet somehow it appears he has managed to escape any charges.

The Grayzone Project‘s Max Blumenthal created this excellent compilation which he shared Wednesday night on Twitter:


Blumenthal reported that BLM suspected him of being a federal informant/agent provocateur:




While John Sullivan is playing one side, his brother James Sullivan is playing the other and their father is a retired Air Force General:



Seems pretty straight-forward to me!


Video of the Provo shooting here.


(Thad held a bizarre press conference together with a BLM supporter in Sept 2020 to denounce “white supremacy.”)


It just gets better and better:


I haven’t seen anyone telling people to go to any of these “armed marches” and I’ve only seen the FBI promoting them.


It seems pretty clear he’s out to wreck all these causes.

The question you have to ask is why isn’t he being prosecuted?

How come a father of five is being frog-marched for carrying Nancy Pelosi’s podium a few feet for a funny photo-op while this guy who is on video appearing to smash a window and encourage others to commit all manners of crimes is all over TV and seemingly walking free?

It looks to me like the feds had a hand in turning these mostly peaceful protests violent and now they’re planning to roll out PATRIOT Act 2.0 to turn all dissent into terrorism.

Follow InformationLiberation on Twitter, Facebook, Gab, Minds, Parler and Telegram.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...