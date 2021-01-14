https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2021/01/14/looks-impeachable-to-me-bail-fund-promoted-by-kamala-harris-wont-share-records-of-alleged-criminals-she-helped-spring-from-jail/

What, they don’t want people to know who Kamala Harris helped get out of jail during the past ‘summer of love’? Wonder why? You’d think if she was defending people fighting for THEIR CIVIL RIGHTS and stuff they’d be super proud to list their records.

Unless of course they really were horrible people doing horrible crap and pretending it was for the greater good.

Sort of like Kamala herself.

Bail fund promoted by Kamala Harris won’t share records of alleged criminals it sprung from jail | Just The News https://t.co/EvRAcq5AZj — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) January 14, 2021

From justthenews.com:

Harris’s support for the organization amid the riots last year was one of the factors that helped the Minnesota Freedom Fund realize a reported windfall of tens of millions of dollars, a gargantuan increase over the group’s 2018 returns of around $100,000. Yet the bail fund was mired in controversy over the summer due to reports that it had helped spring from jail multiple alleged violent criminals, including at least one individual with multiple rape convictions on his rap sheet.

Oops.

This looks impeachable to me. https://t.co/0kcOJtP6oE — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) January 14, 2021

Right?

With Trump off Social Media, the actions of radical Left are highlighted. Their hysteria, subversive support of violent rioters, hyperbolic insistence that all Conservatives are rampant white supremacists.

THEIR END GAME: total subjugation. — I Have Questions (@LassFromSC) January 14, 2021

Looks like we’re in for another four years of impeachment. — Pabst Blue Haggis 🇺🇸🇹🇭🇹🇼🇭🇰🇬🇧 (@tellcarl2) January 14, 2021

Do as I say, not as I do. — Elvis Pryce (@LibertyPrime56) January 14, 2021

It would be terrible if any of those thugs were involved last week with a direct line to the future VP as the enabler of the attempted Coup. — Keep Working 405🇺🇸 (@neverstop556) January 14, 2021

Why would they hide records that are normally available to the public? — Mario Cordon (@DemandHacker) January 14, 2021

One guess.

***

