A man who was photographed holding a Confederate Battle flag inside the Capitol Building on Jan. 6 has been charged, the Justice Department announced. A criminal complaint (pdf) has charged Kevin Seefried and Hunter Seefried for their alleged participation in the U.S. Capitol breach last week. Prosecutors alleged that Kevin Seefried was the man who was holding the Confederate flag in a widely circulated photo (pdf). Both men have been charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and one count of depredation of government property. Citing video footage, authorities say the pair entered the Senate Building through a broken window. They say shortly afterward Kevin Seefried was photographed holding the flag. The men were part of a larger group who verbally confronted several U.S. Capitol police officers, court documents alleged. The FBI was …