(Natural News) Robin Ficker, a candidate running for Maryland governor as a Republican, hosted an event the other day called a “USA Themed Party” that featured live music, an invigorating speech, and plenty of patriotism. It so upset liberals, though, that they goaded the Montgomery County inspector to get involved, who is now “investigating” the venue for alleged criminal activity.

The Clarksburg Tavern in Clarksburg, Md., will now “be analyzed and appropriate actions taken,” according to Mary Anderson, spokesperson for the county’s Health and Human Services Department. “We would expect a decision early next week” as to whether any action will be taken, she added.

It all began at 9pm on Jan. 11, when party attendees showed up at the venue, many of them unmasked – gasp! People were seen inside the facility eating and drinking while listening to Ficker give a roughly 10-minute speech, which supposedly violates certain “mandates” in Maryland that prohibit indoor gatherings.

The USA Themed Party actually took place outdoors, and only drifted inside for the purpose of allowing everyone to hear Ficker speak. Outside in the tent, it was simply too loud and chaotic, so the organizers decided to take everything briefly indoors before the party resumed back outside.

Someone forwarded photos of the indoor portion to the appropriate authorities, however – meaning Twitter – which immediately sparked the ire of rabid leftists who hate unmasked people, human gatherings, and patriotism.

Once word spread, county officials got involved and now the innocent gathering has become a criminal endeavor in the eyes of liberals who abhor the thought of anyone having any fun. Not long after, the restaurant started to get “a lot of phony orders” and other harassing behavior from members of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) snitch force before eventually making national news.

Ficker recently filed a lawsuit against Elrich over the county’s unconstitutional COVID-19 restrictions, which are killing small business and destroying the local economy. Since filing that suit, Ficker has been repeatedly harassed by Covidiots who want to destroy him along with every other challenger of COVID-19 tyranny.

“We invited them into the restaurant for my 10-minute speech,” Ficker explained to the media about the fiasco. “Some of the people may not have had masks on, because they were sipping their drinks. Some of them may have brought their drinks or food with them, but no food or drinks were served while people were inside.”

“I gave my talk and then I left. They went outside to hear the band,” he added.

Business restrictions have not reduced coronavirus caseload in Montgomery County

The purpose of the event was to help out The Clarksburg Tavern which, like most other businesses in the area, is suffering from a lack of indoor dining. Ficker and his supporters are calling on Montgomery County to immediately lift all restrictions and open back up bars, restaurants and schools.

When pressed about whether or not said restrictions have reduced the number of “cases” in the area, whatever that means, County Deputy Health Officer James Bridgers told the media that there has been “a slight reduction.” However, Bridgers was unable to provide any actual figures, claiming that he does not actually have any supportive data.

On Jan. 11, the day of the USA Themed Party, there were 460 reported new “cases” of the China virus. The 14-day average for positive tests came out to just 7.7 percent.

According to one Twitter tattler, the positivity rate in Montgomery County is “close to 10%,” though this alleged person did not provide any supporting data to prove this figure.

More of the latest news about the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) can be found at Pandemic.news.

