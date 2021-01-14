https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/mccabe-says-trumps-message-demanding-peace-denouncing-violence-actually-coded-language-dog-whistle-base-fight-video/

Fired FBI official Andrew McCabe said President Trump’s video message demanding peace and denouncing political violence is actually “coded language” and a call for violence.

The President has repeatedly called for peace and denounced political violence, however no matter what Trump says, the left will continue to redefine his words.

“I want to be very clear: I unequivocally condemn the violence that we saw last week. Violence and vandalism have absolutely no place in our country,” Trump said in a video message on Wednesday. “No true supporter of mine could ever endorse political violence. No true supporter of mine could ever disrespect law enforcement or our great American flag.”

McCabe, who was fired as a top FBI official for lying under oath multiple times to federal investigators, said Trump’s call for peace is actually a call to violence.

“President Trump is a master at coded language and the use of dog whistles. And there is no question that that statement included some of those same references…he sends a signal to his folks to fight on,” McCabe said.

WATCH:

FBI agent Andy McCabe, who narrowly escaped being charged for lying to investigators, tells CNN that President Trump’s video message demanding peace and denouncing violence was actually just “coded language” and “dog whistles” for his base. pic.twitter.com/GyOhuGzniQ — The First (@TheFirstonTV) January 14, 2021

President Trump was blamed for the siege of the US Capitol last Wednesday, however the FBI confirmed the attack was planned several days in advance.

If this was a planned attack, you can’t accuse the President of inciting a spontaneous attack when it was planned days before.

