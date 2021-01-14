https://thehill.com/opinion/campaign/534213-mcconnell-about-to-school-trump-on-political-power-for-the-last-time

Donald TrumpDonald TrumpCotton: Senate lacks authority to hold impeachment trial once Trump leaves office Marjorie Taylor Greene says she will introduce impeachment articles against Biden ICE acting director resigns weeks after assuming post MORE had a pretty good run in Washington — rampaging through the Republican Party, driving the media to distraction, enraging the Democrats and treating his own co-partisans in the Senate like a bunch of valets. But that’s all about to end. And I predict it will end with Sen. Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellCotton: Senate lacks authority to hold impeachment trial once Trump leaves office GOP senators call for commission to investigate Capitol attack Graham urging Biden to get Pelosi to ‘call off’ impeachment proceedings MORE (R-Ky.) — as the new Minority Leader — incinerating Trump’s political future for good.

McConnell needs just 18 votes to finish off Trump. Conviction on impeachment can bring with it a ban on holding federal office — which includes the presidency. A two-thirds majority or 67 votes is necessary for conviction. For McConnell that means 18 votes if West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinGOP lawmakers introduce resolution to censure Trump over Capitol riot Earmarks can lead to legislating, which can lead to healing The Hill’s Morning Report – House to impeach Trump on Wednesday MORE opposes or 17 if Manchin joins in. (Preferably, McConnell would want to get to 68 votes so that no Republican could be accused of being the one vote that convicted Trump).

Why should McConnell and the Republican senators convict?

ADVERTISEMENT

For Republicans, allowing Trump to continue to be eligible to run for president is a recipe for disaster. Trump simply cannot win in a general election. The combination of events at the Capitol and his ejection from the major social media platforms is fatal.

But that doesn’t mean he can’t get the GOP nomination in 2024.

The way the Republican primary system is structured helps a candidate like Trump who has a dedicated base — even if it is the minority of the party. GOP primaries and caucuses award a disproportionate share of delegates to the top vote-getter and in some states the winner takes all. In 2020, Trump failed to get even one-third of the vote in South Carolina, but that was enough to lead the field and collect all 50 delegates.

In fact, Trump failed to get a majority of the Republican vote in any state primary or caucus until his home state of New York voted in April 19 (Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzGOP lawmaker gives up honorary college degree in wake of Electoral College vote Biden’s new challenge: Holding Trump accountable GOP support for Trump reelection bid drops 13 points: poll MORE had four majority results). Trump won ten states with less than 40 percent of the vote and two with less than 35 percent. In total, Trump failed to crack 40 percent in 22 states and caucuses and only won majorities in 16 states, with 9 of those majorities after everyone else dropped out. If no-hopers like Jeb Bush, John Kasich and Carly Fiorina had dropped out early, either Ted Cruz or Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioSenate panel to hold nomination hearing for Biden Intelligence director nominee this week Rubio invokes unity in request for Biden to call for individual K checks The Hill’s Morning Report – House to impeach Trump this week MORE were in a strong position to beat Trump.

If Trump holds on to just 35 percent of the Republican electorate and a crowded field chops up the anti-Trump vote, Trump might get the nomination — at the very least he draws out the nominating process and hurts the eventual nominee’s chances. A recent Morning Consult poll has Trump with support of 40 percent of Republicans for 2024; it’s worth keeping in mind a couple of points: 1) this is mostly a name recognition number and 2) given that Trump got 94 percent of the Republican vote, a 54-point collapse is pretty terrible — but that 40 percent looks like his hardcore base.

ADVERTISEMENT

Importantly, Republicans need to remember that were the roles reversed, Trump would vote to convict without hesitation. If Trump had the chance to kill off an opponent, he would not pause for a second to consider the principle or the morality of the matter. He would act in his own interest, 100 percent of the time.

Trump is always at war, and a large segment of the GOP does not appreciate this. You don’t play by the Marquess of Queensberry’s rules in war. Being a principled gentleman when faced with a feral brute ready to shank you in the back doesn’t make you brave or heroic — it makes you a fool.

Can McConnell get the votes?

Surprisingly getting the votes might not be that difficult. Because Trump simply rages uncontrollably — without thought or foresight — at the slightest criticism or disagreement, he has managed to alienate plenty of Republican senators, most of whom have been winning elections in their home states long before Trump barged onto the scene — and often with much greater margins. Add to that the staggered terms in the Senate, as opposed to the House, and that several senators may be in their last term with nothing to lose, and you have a toxic stew of animus about to be served up to Trump.

Remove all the Republicans who are up for re-election in 2022 and all those who voted to challenge the Electoral College votes of either Arizona or Pennsylvania and you have 24 potential conviction votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assuming Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) votes no, we start at 49 votes to convict.

Start with the senators who are retiring: McConnell, Richard Shelby Richard Craig ShelbyOvernight Defense: Trump impeached for second time | National Guard at Capitol now armed, swelling to 20K troops for inauguration | Alabama chosen for Space Command home Space Command to be located in Alabama NASA’s Europa Clipper has been liberated from the Space Launch System MORE (R-Ala.), Chuck Grassley Chuck Grassley‘I saw my life flash before my eyes’: An oral history of the Capitol attack Confirmation hearing for Biden Treasury pick Yellen slated for next Tuesday Pro-Trump mob overruns Capitol, forcing evacuation MORE (R-Iowa), Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyGovernment used Patriot Act to gather website visitor logs in 2019 Appeals court rules NSA’s bulk phone data collection illegal Dunford withdraws from consideration to chair coronavirus oversight panel MORE (R-Pa.), which brings the conviction total to 53 votes. This group has nothing to lose and have served in the Senate for several terms. Toomey has already signaled his dismay with Trump.

Then there’s the enemies list: John Thune John Randolph ThuneRepublicans eye primaries in impeachment vote Republican senators now regret not doing more to contain Trump Shellshocked GOP ponders future with Trump MORE (R-S.D.), Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiKinzinger says he is ‘in total peace’ after impeachment vote McConnell: Trump impeachment trial to start after Biden sworn in McConnell says he’s undecided on whether to vote to convict Trump MORE (R-Alaska), Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsMcConnell says he’s undecided on whether to vote to convict Trump ‘I saw my life flash before my eyes’: An oral history of the Capitol attack McConnell won’t reprise role as chief Trump defender MORE (R-Maine), Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyMichigan, Ohio Republicans explain votes to impeach Trump House impeaches Trump for second time — with some GOP support McConnell says he’s undecided on whether to vote to convict Trump MORE (R-Utah) and Ben Sasse Ben SasseMcConnell: Trump impeachment trial to start after Biden sworn in McConnell says he’s undecided on whether to vote to convict Trump Graham: Republicans supporting Trump impeachment damaging GOP MORE (R-Neb.) which raises the conviction vote to 58. Trump has threatened these senators, often repeatedly. They also have little to lose and have already staked out ground against Trump. Thune and Murkowski are up in 2022, but probably don’t care at this point.

Consider the friends of Thune: John Hoeven John Henry HoevenSenate GOP opposition grows to objecting to Electoral College results Man charged with criminal mischief for allegedly vandalizing senator’s office with ax North Dakota senator’s state office vandalized by man with an ax MORE (R-N.D.), Kevin Cramer Kevin John CramerRepublican senators now regret not doing more to contain Trump GOP senators blame Trump after mob overruns Capitol Overnight Defense: Capitol overrun by pro-Trump rioters | Entire DC National Guard activated | 38-year-old soldier dies of COVID-19 MORE (R-N.D.), Mike Rounds Mike RoundsGOP senators blame Trump after mob overruns Capitol Senate poised to override Trump’s defense bill veto Senate GOP to Trump: The election is over MORE (R-S.D.) and John Barrasso John Anthony BarrassoGeorgia keeps Senate agenda in limbo Spending bill aims to reduce emissions, spur energy development Barrasso: Biden nominees will have to ‘run the gauntlet’ if GOP controls Senate MORE (R-Wyo.) — senators from the Dakotas and Wyoming — all have common interests and have won with big margins in small states where people have personal relationships with them. Trump is not much of a threat. They would bring the conviction vote to 62.

Then there’s “Friends of Pence”: primarily Jim Inhofe James (Jim) Mountain Inhofe‘I saw my life flash before my eyes’: An oral history of the Capitol attack Republican senators now regret not doing more to contain Trump GOP senator says he’s never seen Pence so angry amid Trump calls to block election certification MORE (R-Okla.), raising the vote to 63. This list could be — and probably is — much larger. The way Trump dumped Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceTrump denounces violence one week after Capitol riot McConnell: Trump impeachment trial to start after Biden sworn in House impeaches Trump for second time — with some GOP support MORE and left him to run from the mob infuriated Pence’s allies. Inhofe went public with his disgust.

That total — 63 — leaves McConnell a few votes short, but also with a lot of opportunities.

Senators not in their first term who are not up for re-election until 2026 include Dan Sullivan Daniel Scott SullivanSenate poised to override Trump’s defense bill veto OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Trump administration proceeds with rollback of bird protections despite objections | Trump banking proposal on fossil fuels sparks backlash from libertarians | EU 2019 greenhouse gas emissions down 24 percent Trump banking proposal on fossil fuels sparks backlash from libertarians MORE (R-Alaska), John Cornyn John CornynRick Scott will ‘likely’ join challenge to election results Former NY GOP gov calls election challenges ‘grave threat to our freedom’ Pence told Trump he doesn’t have power to block certification of Biden win: report MORE (R-Texas), Tom Cotton Tom Bryant CottonCotton: Senate lacks authority to hold impeachment trial once Trump leaves office We’ve seen this movie before — Rumors of Trump’s political demise are greatly exaggerated Third-ranking Senate Democrat calls on Hawley, Cruz to resign after Capitol attack MORE (R-Ark.), James Risch (R-Idaho), Joni Ernst Joni Kay ErnstMilitary survivors of child sex abuse deserve more NASA selects the next Artemis moonwalkers while SpaceX flies a Starship MasterCard, Visa to stop allowing their cards to be used on Pornhub MORE (R-Iowa), Bill Cassidy Bill CassidySenator releases photos of man wanted in connection with Capitol riot Electoral College fight splits GOP as opposition grows to election challenge Congress addressed surprise medical bills, but the issue is not resolved MORE (R-La.), Steve Daines Steven (Steve) David DainesMcConnell says he’s undecided on whether to vote to convict Trump Member of Senate GOP leadership: Impeaching Trump ‘not going to happen’ Hawley to still object to Pennsylvania after Capitol breached MORE (R-Mont.), Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisSeven Senate races to watch in 2022 Top GOP senators acknowledge Biden as president-elect after Electoral College vote MasterCard, Visa to stop allowing their cards to be used on Pornhub MORE (R-N.C.), Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamGOP senators call for commission to investigate Capitol attack Graham urging Biden to get Pelosi to ‘call off’ impeachment proceedings McConnell says he’s undecided on whether to vote to convict Trump MORE (R-S.C.) and Shelley Moore Capito Shelley Wellons Moore CapitoGOP senator: Trump rhetoric on election fraud ‘certainly not helpful’ in Georgia Senate GOP opposition grows to objecting to Electoral College results Trump pressure campaign on Georgia backfires with GOP MORE (R-W.Va.). Two others aren’t up til 2024. That’s a pretty deep pool from which to fish four more votes. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulFormer Missouri senator says backing Hawley was ‘worst mistake of my life’ GOP senators hopeful they’ve quashed additional election challenges Rand Paul calls Capitol riot ‘wrong and un-American’ MORE (R-Ky.) might vote to convict out of principle — even though he faces voters in 2022.

Trump has only himself to blame. Yet again he is in a mess of his own making.

Trump has voluntarily taken a seat in the electric chair. The question is whether Senate Republicans have the nerve to throw the switch.

Keith Naughton, Ph.D. is co-founder of Silent Majority Strategies, a public and regulatory affairs consulting firm. Dr. Naughton is a former Pennsylvania political campaign consultant. Follow him on Twitter @KNaughton711.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

