https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2021/01/14/might-wanna-rethink-this-blue-check-outlet-calls-for-women-to-wear-pearls-on-jan-20-to-honor-kamala-harris-and-omg-lol/
About The Author
Related Posts
BRAVO! Sheriff's office in NY has a statement regarding Gov. Cuomo's warning about what's 'not permitted' on Thanksgiving
November 18, 2020
Blue-checked geniuses helpfully explain that Amy Coney Barrett's 'originalism' means that she's a misogynistic, racist homophobe
October 13, 2020
'Legend': This photo of Amy Coney Barrett at today's hearing shows you just how little she's worried about answering questions from Dems
October 13, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy