UPDATED 8:10 AM PT – Thursday, January 14, 2021

The Minnesota National Guard has been activated amid rising fears of violence. The state’s Democrat governor, Tim Walz, signed the order Wednesday.

The governor noted there was ongoing collaboration among a number of law enforcement agencies, including local police, county sheriffs and the FBI. Earlier this week, the FBI in Minneapolis warned of threats against the state capitols of Minnesota and Michigan.

The @MNNationalGuard is conducting initial preparations and coordinating with local law enforcement agencies, the Minnesota Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the Minnesota State Patrol to determine specific needs and mission requirements. — MN National Guard (@MNNationalGuard) January 13, 2021

Walz said the state will be prepared and will ensure any protests remain peaceful.

“Our police are well equipped, ready and we will do all we can to ensure people’s rights to peacefully protest,” he stated. “And disagree, but to stop that line where it becomes destructive or dangerous.”

In addition to the National Guard, the governor said police will monitor information channels and increase their presence in the city over the next week.

