On Wednesday night Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) joined the choir demanding Liz Cheney step down as GOP Conference Chair in the US House of Representatives.

Said Rep. Gaetz, “Sean, I totally agree with you. If we’re going to fight back it cannot be with Liz Cheney as the Republican Conference Chair. I can report to you that there is growing momentum in the House Republican Conference to remove her. 197 Republicans voted against this impeachment. Only 10 voted for it. One of those ten cannot be our leader. it is untenable, unsustainable and we need to make a leadership change.”

Republicans have a history of ignoring and abusing their voters but supporting Trump-hater Liz Cheney over their base is a bridge too far.

If we’re going to fight back against those who are trying to silence the America First agenda, it cannot be with Liz Cheney as the Republican Conference chair. pic.twitter.com/aYVNBSODfi — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) January 14, 2021

