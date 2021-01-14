http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/bKbhC2aYdCA/

Several muggers allegedly punched a victim so hard that they fractured his jaw in an attack that took place in broad daylight in New York City.

The muggers also allegedly swiped the victim’s cell phone in the East Village attack this week, a video released by the New York Police Department (NYPD) Wednesday showed.

🚨WANTED for ROBBERY: On 1/13, at 12:42 PM, in the vicinity of 1st Ave & E 3rd St, a 29-year-old male was approached by a group of unknown individuals who punched him multiple times about the body then forcibly removed his cellphone. Info? Call or DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/SGTHSlR7pi — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 14, 2021

Police said the suspects surrounded their victim around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday between 1st Avenue and East 3rd Street before punching him repeatedly.

The video showed the victim on the ground for part of the attack. Just as the victim is about to get up from being pummeled to the ground, someone allegedly hits him in the face again.

The suspects took off with the victim’s cell phone and fled in the direction of East 3rd Street, police said.

The victim was transported to Bellevue Hospital with a fractured jaw in stable condition, the New York Post reported.

The muggers were still on the lam as of Thursday.

This is not the first attack to take place in New York City in broad daylight.

Two weeks ago, a throng of bicyclists attacked a BMW in the middle of the road in New York City, according to video footage of the incident.

