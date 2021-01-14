https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/navarro-election-doubts-will-increase-tech-fascists-suppress-information/

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on Thursday released the third volume of his report on 2020 election fraud and irregularities, warning that without a thorough and open investigation, Americans’ doubts about the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s presidency will only increase.

“While it is now politically correct in progressive circles and the mainstream media to demand that all Americans submit and confess to the ‘truth’ of what may well be the fiction of a free and fair election for the sake of ‘unity’ and ‘harmony,’ such a Kafkaesque demand in the face of the evidence in this report will likely have the opposite effect,” he wrote.

“To wit: almost half the country now believes that there were significant irregularities in the 2020 presidential race; and the failure to fully investigate these irregularities will only increase the number of Americans who have such doubts.”

He condemned the censorship by Twitter, Facebook and other social media giants.

“This will be particularly true if the suppression of what necessarily must be a search for truth is facilitated by the authoritarian – nay fascist – behavior of a small group of social media oligarchs who have taken it upon themselves to de-platform and censor tens of millions of pro-Trump Americans who now find themselves victims, rather than consumers, of platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.”

In December, Navarro’s first report provided evidence of what he described as election “theft by a thousand cuts,” titled “The Immaculate Deception.” He identified six major dimensions of alleged election irregularities across six states: “outright voter fraud, ballot mishandling, contestable process fouls, Equal Protection Clause violations, voting machine irregularities and significant statistical anomalies.” His sequel, “The Art of the Steal,” documented what he described as a coordinated strategy.

His third volume focuses on issues that need investigation.

For example, according to his report, the state of Pennsylvania had 1,573 voters who all were over the age of 100.

Georgia had 66,247 voters under the age of 18.

Michigan had 27,825 absentee ballots requested under the name of a registered voter without consent.

Arizona had 22,903 absentee ballots cast that were returned on or before the postmark date.

Nevada counted 1,506 votes from dead voters.

In six key swing states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — the questionable votes greatly outnumbered the margin of Joe Biden’s victory.

In Wisconsin, there are 553,872 votes that were questionable, while the margin between the two candidates was 20,682.

The report concluded there were more than 3 million “possible illegal votes,” while the margin of victory in those six states was a total of about 312,000.

In light of this evidence,” Navarro said, “it is impossible for anyone to claim that President Trump was in any way wrong in stoutly raising the question of election fraud and irregularities in the weeks following the November 3 election and in calling for his supporters to PEACEFULLY protest.”

He argued that “for the president not to rise to defend the integrity of the ballot box would have been a betrayal of the 74 million Americans who voted for the president thinking they were participating in what may well not have been a free and fair election.”

Navarro called it “irresponsible – in the extreme” for Democrats and journalists to allege there was “no evidence” of irregularities. Establishment media routinely labels any comment about election fraud as “baseless.” Facebook, meanwhile, has eliminated all references to the “Stop the Steal” campaign on its platform.

“Those American citizens who are now questioning the potential illegality of votes cast in the 2020 election should NOT be subjected by cable news networks, social media platforms, or the print media to the kind of abhorrent behaviors that we are now observing – social and political behaviors that are far more worthy of Communist China authoritarianism than American democracy,” the report said.

He called on the Department of Justice to appoint a special counsel before the Biden administration begins and also for state lawmakers to launch similar investigations.

“Let us never forget two things: (1) The Democrat Party and its operatives stole the 1960 Presidential Election – it happened then and it can happen again; and (2) it took decades for historians to finally acknowledge the 1960 version of the Immaculate Deception in the face of the same kind of virtue-signaling and cancel culture pressures we are witnessing today.”

The Democratic-controlled House on Wednesday voted to impeach President Trump a second time for allegedly inciting insurrection in last week’s Capitol riot. Even some Democratic scholars, however, have argued that his comments were protected by the First Amendment and point out he asked supporters to be “peaceful.”

If a trial is held in the Senate – the constitutionality of convicting an impeached president after he has left office is in doubt – Democrats could be confronted with the election-fraud evidence. The president’s team could argue that the predicate for impeachment – that Trump was inflaming his supporters by fomenting the “lie” that the election was stolen – is invalid.

