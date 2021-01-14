https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/new-york-post-banning-cnn-msnbc-washington-post-new-york-times-primary-sources/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – “The Gray Lady” may be blacklisted at the New York Post, according to recent reporting.

The New York Times first reported the New York Post’s editorial directive in an article published on Wednesday.

“High-level editors at The New York Post instructed staff members this week not to use reporting from CNN, MSNBC, The Times and The Washington Post as the sole basis for any Post article, the three journalists said, speaking on the condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation,” wrote media reporter Katie Robertson.

