Even though it wasn’t him, this week Twitter allowed a mob of users on its platform to promote false accusations against action-movie icon Chuck Norris to trend on Twitter.

Someone who looked an awful lot like a Walker: Texas Ranger-era Chuck Norris apparently attended the rally last week at the U.S. Capitol, the one that descended into a violent riot.

Although the photo obviously was not Norris (who is a spry 80-years-old today), the false accusation zoomed around the Twitter-sphere, and then trended for a time.

And even if it was Norris, so what? There was no proof anywhere that the person pictured was in any way involved with the riot, which is true for most of the participants that day, the countless numbers of President Trump supporters who arrived in Washington DC to hear the president speak and then marched on the Capitol peacefully and with respect — just as the president specifically asked them to do during his speech (a fact the corporate media continue to hide from the morons stupid enough to still trust them).

Of course, had that been Norris, none of that would have mattered during these McCarthyite times. Just having attended would have meant blacklisting and demonizing.

Nevertheless, it was not Chuck Norris. Norris did in fact endorse Trump in 2016 (and remained silent in 2020), and he is a conservative. But that was not him.

First, his manager said so on Tuesday in a statement to the far-left Hollywood Reporter. “This is not Chuck Norris and is a wanna be look-alike, although Chuck is much more handsome,” he said. “Chuck remains on his ranch in Texas where he has been with his family.”

Norris then released his own statement by way of his (still) unverified Twitter account… “I recently learned there was a Chuck Norris lookalike at the DC Capitol riots,” Norris tweeted. “It wasn’t me and I wasn’t there. There is no room for violence of any kind in our society. I am and always will be for Law and Order. Your friend, Chuck Norris.”

I recently learned there was a Chuck Norris lookalike at the DC Capitol riots. It wasn’t me and I wasn’t there. There is no room for violence of any kind in our society. I am and always will be for Law and Order. Your friend, Chuck Norris pic.twitter.com/LruKwViWRL — Chuck Norris (@chucknorris) January 12, 2021

Norris, who hasn’t appeared in a feature film since 2012’s Expendables 2, was one of the most iconic action stars of the 1980s, quite an accomplishment when you’re talking about a decade filled with iconic action stars. Starting in 1978, one of the most accomplished karate champions in the history of the sport, became a star with Good Guys Wear Black, and steadily appeared on the big screen straight through to the mid 1990’s.

The Octagon (1980), An Eye for an Eye (1981), Silent Rage (1982), Lone Wolf McQuade (1983), Missing in Action 1-3 (1985-1988), Code of Silence (1985), Invasion U.S.A. (1985), The Delta Force 1 and 2 ( 1986, 1990), are all considered action classics that remain popular to this day.

Starting in 1993, Norris brought his star power to television with Walker, Texas Ranger, which ran for a 200 episodes and eight season on CBS, and then another four years in a series of popular TV movies.

So I guess that what I’m trying to say is that Chuck Norris is awesome and Twitter is garbage.

