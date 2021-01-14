https://justthenews.com/world/north-korea-calls-submarine-launched-missiles-worlds-most-powerful-weapons-military-parade?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The state media of North Korea is calling the country’s new submarine-launched missiles the “world’s most powerful weapons.”

A outlet touted the weapon in conjunction with a parade Thursday night that attempted to showcasing the country’s military power and also included mounted cavalry, specialized infantry, artillery and tanks rolling through Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang.

“The world’s most powerful weapon, submarine-launch ballistic missile, entered the square one after another, powerfully demonstrating the might of the revolutionary armed forces,” the official KCNA news agency reported.

Analysts say the televised display was a show of power to the incoming Biden administration. Although recent attempts at negotiations between the U.S. and North Korea have been left static, during the presidential debates, Biden called the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a “thug” said the “days of cozying up to dictators are over,” leaving relations rocky.

President Trump was ultimately unsuccessful in meetings with Kim Jung Un to reach a formal agreement to get the rouge nation to end its pursuit of a nuclear weapon but effectively stopped an escalating war of words that appeared to put North Korea on the brink of war.

In 2019, North Korea called Biden a “rabid dog” that needed to be “beaten to death with a stick.”

With the ongoing tensions, Kim Jong Un said last week that the United States is North Korea’s ‘biggest enemy.’

