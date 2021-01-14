https://babylonbee.com/news/out-of-work-waitress-excited-to-see-congress-spend-time-impeaching-trump-again/
SAINT PAUL, MN—With Democrats in control of Congress, Americans are looking forward to seeing their elected representatives put the needs of the American people first. Democrats have responded by pursuing the one thing every American affected by devastating lockdowns needs: another Trump impeachment.
