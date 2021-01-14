https://www.theepochtimes.com/over-80-percent-of-americans-they-are-proud-to-be-an-american-survey_3656881.html

A new Axios-Ipsos poll found that 81 percent of the people who responded to the poll said that they are “proud to be an American.”

The poll also found that 79 percent of respondents believe that “America is falling apart.”

The survey (pdf), conducted on a representative sample of over 1,000 adults between Jan. 11-13, found that 32 percent “strongly agree” while 47 percent “somewhat agree” that the country is fracturing.

The poll also sought to gauge the level of concern about the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus outbreak, with 86 percent of Americans indicating they are concerned, including 34 percent who said they are “extremely concerned.”

The vast majority of respondents said they practice public health measures in light of the pandemic, with 75 percent saying they wear facial coverings at all times, while another 16 percent indicate they wear face masks some of the time. The proportion of people saying they social distance was similar, with 92 percent indicating they maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from other people some or all of the time.

So far, more than 385,000 people have died in the United States due to the CCP virus, while government numbers out Thursday reported a surge in weekly unemployment claims, to 965,000, a sign that rising infections are forcing businesses to slash jobs.

One of the questions asked in the survey was whether, “when jobs are scarce, employers should prioritize hiring people of this country over immigrants?” with 63 percent of respondents saying they agree.

