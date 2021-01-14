https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/parents-say-covid-restrictions-contributed-student-athletes-suicide/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — An Illinois high school quarterback committed suicide on January 7, apparently after suffering from depression. He attended Glenbrook North High School in the north suburbs of Illinois.

Dylan Buckner’s parents say that while he struggled with depression before coronavirus spread across the country, the governmental response to it worsened his depression.

“The family believes that had COVID not happened, or the country’s response to COVID had been more effective, Dylan would still be alive today,” Chris Buckner, Dylan’s dad, said in a statement published by NBC 5 Chicago. He also said that “[Dylan’s] depression worsened significantly after COVID hit.”

