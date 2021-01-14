https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2021/01/14/parlers-lawsuits-are-going-to-be-epic-new-evidence-shows-how-facebook-played-a-pivotal-role-in-capitol-riot-and-ruh-roh/
About The Author
Related Posts
Love-fest is OVAH! Don Lemon makes a ranting Chris Cuomo look stupid in segment on free speech and it's painfully HILARIOUS (watch)
January 12, 2021
In non-Covid news, NC Sen. candidate Cal Cunningham (D) admits to sexting a woman who is not his wife
October 2, 2020
'Essential' photojournalist deletes tweet after complaining about a 1 hour and 40-minute wait to get her Covid-19 vaccine
January 1, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy