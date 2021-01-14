https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pelosi-announces-5000-fine-aimed-squarely-at-lauren-boebert/
About The Author
Related Posts
SHOCKER — Mediaite mentions Citizen Free Press in ‘2020 Most Influential in News Media’…
December 22, 2020
How many of these deaths were caused by Fauci?
December 20, 2020
The kind of young man to bring home to mom… Mugshot
November 30, 2020
38% planning big Thanksgiving despite lockdown…
November 17, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy