https://justthenews.com/government/congress/pelosi-any-lawmaker-who-aided-jan-6-rioters-could-face-prosecution?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday any members of Congress found in an investigation to have aided the violent protesters in the Capitol riot could face consequences “beyond Congress” such as prosecution.

“If in fact it is found that members of Congress were accomplices to this insurrection, if they aided and embedded the crime, there may have to be actions taken beyond the Congress in terms of prosecution for that,” Pelosi said during a news conference on Capitol Hill.

Pelosi also revealed Friday that retired Lt. General Russel Honoré is in charge of a “security infrastructure” review after the Jan. 6 riot.

“To protect our democracy, we must now subject the security of the U.S. Capitol complex to rigorous scrutiny,” she announced in a statement. “To that end, I have asked Lt. General Russel Honoré (Ret.), a respected leader with experience dealing with crises, to lead an immediate review of the Capitol’s security infrastructure, interagency processes and procedures, and command and control.”

During her press conference, Pelosi also highlighted a bold prediction from Moody’s about President-elect Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus plan. Moody’s said Biden’s stimulus plan will yield “almost full employment” by fall 2022.

“President-elect Biden announced last night he is delivering on what he said when he was elected: Help is on the way,” Pelosi said.

