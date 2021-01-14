https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-americans-poll-impeachment/2021/01/14/id/1005654

Fifty-six percent of Americans want President Donald Trump removed from office, according to a new Ipsos poll released Thursday to Axios.

The figure is higher among Democrats – 94 percent – than it is among Republicans – 17 percent. Fifty-four percent of independents also agree that Trump should be removed.

The poll was conducted before Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives on charges of “incitement of insurrection” Wednesday. The president is unlikely to face a Senate trial, though, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters “there is simply no chance that a fair or serious trial could conclude before President-elect Biden is sworn in next week.”

The Senate can vote to convict Trump by a two-thirds majority, meaning 17 Republicans and all 50 Democrats would have to vote “yes.”

Vice President Mike Pence has also ruled out removing Trump from office under the 25th Amendment.

Trump is the only U.S. president to be impeached twice.

The Axios/Ipsos Poll was conducted Jan. 11-13, 2021, among 1,109 adults age 18 or over. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/-3.4 percentage points.

