In this photo Kevin Seefried was pictured on the stairs in the US Capitol.

Kevin Seefried and his son Hunter were arrested Thursday in Delaware. Kevin Seefried was pictured in the White House carrying a Confederate flag during the riots.

Kevin and Hunter Seefried were within a group of people that had a confrontation with police at the U.S. Capitol and who “verbally confronted” U.S. Capitol Police.





The Hill reported:

Kevin Seefried, the man pictured carrying the Confederate flag into the Capitol during last week’s riot, was arrested on Thursday in Delaware. Seefried was arrested for his participation in the deadly Capitol riot that occurred last Wednesday, two law enforcement officers told The New York Times. The FBI’s Washington field office sent out a tweet on Sunday asking the public for any information they had on the man carrying the Confederate flag during the Capitol raid.

Seefried participated in a march from THE WHITE HOUSE to the US Capitol. President Trump spoke at the Ellipse.

The FBI’s statement of facts says: On January 12, 2021, both Kevin Seefried and Hunter Seefried participated in voluntary and separate interviews with the FBI. Both defendants confirmed their participation in the events at the Capitol as discussed herein. Kevin Seefried also explained that he brought the Confederate Battle flag seen in Exhibit A to the District of Columbia from his home in Delaware where it is usually displayed outside. Defendant Kevin Seefried told law enforcement that he had traveled with his family from Delaware to the District of Columbia to hear President Trump speak and that he and Hunter Seefried participated in a march from the White House to the Capitol led by an individual with a bull horn.

