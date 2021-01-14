https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/quebec-virtual-police-state-draconian-lockdown-measures/

(RAIR FOUNDATION) – On Saturday, January 9th, the left-wing Premier of Quebec, Francois Legault imposed new highly controversial Chinese coronavirus measures, essentially declaring martial law in the province. Three days after Legault’s announcement, Doug Ford, the premiere of the neighboring province of Ontario, vowed he would not allow his province to become a police state like Quebec.

The new measures include limiting households to one visitor from another address, no indoor or outdoor gatherings and a curfew enforced by police which puts these measures into the territory of Martial law.

Quebecers are commanded to stay in their homes between 8 p.m. to 5 a.m with exemptions for essential workers. The fine for breaking your home imprisonment rules will be $1,000 to $6,000.

