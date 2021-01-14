https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/14/radical-activist-arrested-in-connection-with-capitol-incursion-urged-rioters-to-burn-it-down-was-a-guest-on-cnn/

As Twitchy reported a week ago, one of the people who stormed the Capitol and witnessed the shooting death of Ashli Babbit was an activist from Utah named John Sullivan. John Solomon reports Thursday night that according to a sworn FBI affidavit, Sullivan, who favors the hashtags #blm, #antifa, #burn, #f**kthesystem, #abolishthepolice, and #f**ktrump and claimed he was just there to document the proceedings on video, “knowingly and willfully” joined the crowd and incited the mob by shouting “Let’s go. This s**t is ours!” and “Let’s burn this s**t down.”

Breaking: In sworn affidavit, FBI agent says liberal activist is charged with participating in Capitol riot and urging participants to set place on fire. | Just The News https://t.co/Njp8VTtbo3 — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) January 14, 2021

Radical BLM activist John E. Sullivan has been arrested over his alleged involvement in the Capitol Hill riots. He’s been charged with rioting and criminal mischief. Last summer he was also charged over a BLM Utah riot where a person was shot. https://t.co/kRUanH9lFS — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 15, 2021

Fox 13 in Salt Lake City reports that Sullivan was taken into custody Friday and charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and one count of interfering with law enforcement engaged in the lawful performance of their official duties incident to and during the commission of civil disorder.

The arrest document states Sullivan can be seen inside the Capitol building using a microphone as he told the crowd “we about to burn this s___ down,” “we got to rip Trump out of office… f_______ pull him out of that shit… we ain’t waiting until the next election… we about to go get that m__________.” While in the Capitol, Sullivan was wearing a ballistics vest and gas mask. In a video posted to social media last week, Sullivan said he ran into the Capitol building with the others to document what was transpiring. “I was there to record,” said Sullivan in a video posted to Periscope Friday. “I was there to let people see that situation in the best possible way.”

Remember when CNN, which balked at President Trump’s “alarming and dangerous” social media summit populated by “right-wing trolls,” brought on white nationalist Richard Spencer as a guest for Jake Tapper to interview? Well, it turns out that CNN also brought on Sullivan the night of the storming of the Capitol in his role as a disaffected journalist just chronicling the event.

John Sullivan was at the forefront of pro-Trump violence in the Capitol, egging it on as he filmed. Now he’s Exhibit A in right-wing claims that Antifa instigated the riot. I investigate his disturbing history of sabotaging BLM while posing as a leader. https://t.co/Euts3d7vkz — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) January 14, 2021

I studied video shot by Sullivan (Jayden X) in the Capitol and compiled some moments of him zealously celebrating the invasion & instigating the mob all the way up to Ashli Babbit’s shooting. Watch with audio on. No committed BLM activist would say or do this – and he isn’t one pic.twitter.com/uE5VmUf6mU — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) January 14, 2021

But he was welcomed on Anderson Cooper’s show:

The night of the Capitol riot, Sullivan was welcomed on @andersoncooper to present himself as the heroic journalist who recorded Babbit’s shooting. Cooper falsely called him a “left-wing activist” and didn’t ask why he was actually in the Capitol. This was fodder for the Right. pic.twitter.com/LPezi5Hv09 — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) January 14, 2021

CNN gave a platform to a domestic terrorist https://t.co/bcM5O3C8kT — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 14, 2021

We should probably have CNN run through a delay so the fact-checkers can censor it before it goes to air.

Hey @CNN you’ve got some explaining to do…..isn’t this the guy ties to BLM that was just arrested in regards to the capital riots?! Are you awake yet? pic.twitter.com/OgG6NXrt48 — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) January 15, 2021

Premeditation. noun – planning or plotting in advance of acting. (law) thought and intention to commit a crime well in advance of the crime; goes to show criminal intent. “Dude, I was trying to tell you, I couldn’t say much …” https://t.co/QO7uSnMmor — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) January 15, 2021

