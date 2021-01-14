https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/14/radical-activist-arrested-in-connection-with-capitol-incursion-urged-rioters-to-burn-it-down-was-a-guest-on-cnn/

As Twitchy reported a week ago, one of the people who stormed the Capitol and witnessed the shooting death of Ashli Babbit was an activist from Utah named John Sullivan. John Solomon reports Thursday night that according to a sworn FBI affidavit, Sullivan, who favors the hashtags #blm, #antifa, #burn, #f**kthesystem, #abolishthepolice, and #f**ktrump and claimed he was just there to document the proceedings on video, “knowingly and willfully” joined the crowd and incited the mob by shouting “Let’s go. This s**t is ours!” and “Let’s burn this s**t down.”

Fox 13 in Salt Lake City reports that Sullivan was taken into custody Friday and charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and one count of interfering with law enforcement engaged in the lawful performance of their official duties incident to and during the commission of civil disorder.

The arrest document states Sullivan can be seen inside the Capitol building using a microphone as he told the crowd “we about to burn this s___ down,” “we got to rip Trump out of office… f_______ pull him out of that shit… we ain’t waiting until the next election… we about to go get that m__________.”

While in the Capitol, Sullivan was wearing a ballistics vest and gas mask.

In a video posted to social media last week, Sullivan said he ran into the Capitol building with the others to document what was transpiring.

“I was there to record,” said Sullivan in a video posted to Periscope Friday. “I was there to let people see that situation in the best possible way.”

Remember when CNN, which balked at President Trump’s “alarming and dangerous” social media summit populated by “right-wing trolls,” brought on white nationalist Richard Spencer as a guest for Jake Tapper to interview? Well, it turns out that CNN also brought on Sullivan the night of the storming of the Capitol in his role as a disaffected journalist just chronicling the event.

But he was welcomed on Anderson Cooper’s show:

We should probably have CNN run through a delay so the fact-checkers can censor it before it goes to air.

