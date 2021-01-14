https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/vanduyne-republican-house-congress/2021/01/14/id/1005698

Republicans need to unite rather than form a third party, according to Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, on Newsmax TV.

“The worst thing that we can do is start a third party and split the Republicans now,” Van Duyne told host Grant Stinchfield on Thursday’s ”Stinchfield.”

“The best thing you can do is continue to elect more Republicans so that the stronger of our party is the one that actually has more influence.”

Although President-elect Joe Biden won her Texas 24th District, Van Duyne prevailed in a tight race in November. She said her party needs to remember how it gained seats in the House.

“I think what you’re seeing in campaigns across the country on the Republican side, why we were able to win so many House seats and hold onto so many House seats, is the Republicans actually held together,” Van Duyne said.

“We had the same principles we were pushing forward. We were fighting for law enforcement. We were fighting to open up our economy again. We were fighting for working families. We were defending democracy and individual rights. We can’t lose those principles, and we all have to stay on those points because it obviously resonated with the majority of voters.”

Saying she has considered herself “a very strong conservative, definitely a strong fiscal conservative,” Van Duyne stressed the importance of Republicans unifying and working to regain majorities in the House and Senate.

“If you think about a [Sen.] Mitt Romney, [R-Utah] in a 50-50 split, we are going to be so pushed into having to negotiate with him to get his support, that we’re having to push further and further on the ‘moderate’ side than on the conservative side,” Van Duyne said. “It waters down any kind of ability that true conservatives have to get a policy through.

“Moving forward, we could split our party or we could be stronger together. We need to be stronger together.”

