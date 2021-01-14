https://www.oann.com/rep-gohmert-pelosi-actually-called-for-violence-wasnt-impeached/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=rep-gohmert-pelosi-actually-called-for-violence-wasnt-impeached

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:21 AM PT – Thursday, January 14, 2021

A GOP lawmaker took aim at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi while accusing her of hypocrisy for leading the charge to impeach the President.

Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert quoted Pelosi on the House floor Wednesday, where he asked the chamber why she was not held to the same level of scrutiny as the President despite having supported left-wing riots throughout the summer.

Gohmert went on to assert, Pelosi has by now initiated half of all the impeachments ever conducted in U.S. history, but her efforts to remove President Trump are going nowhere.

Half of all impeachments ever conducted occurred under Speaker Nancy Pelosi My speech today on the House floor: pic.twitter.com/CfePB7Luod — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) January 14, 2021

Meanwhile, Lt. Governor of Texas Dan Patrick denounced the far-left’s impeachment of President Trump as an unjustified political witch hunt. Specifically, he said it’s factually and morally wrong to blame all supporters of President Trump for the violent acts committed by a few people at the U.S. Capitol last week.

As promised, here is what I said today. You can watch the full interview here: https://t.co/GLeK3tnFYs pic.twitter.com/x0XopKe1fx — Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) January 13, 2021

Meanwhile, President Trump has condemned the breaching of the capitol and maintained mob violence goes against everything that he as well as his genuine supporters believe in. He asserted violence and vandalism have no place in our country.

On Wednesday, in his speech on the floor, Gohmert warned that weaponizing impeachment to further personal political interests could destroy democracy in America.

Despite Nancy Pelosi’s multiple attempts to remove President Trump from office, many Republicans have challenged this. They have also demanded that impeachment is not used to advance personal political interests, especially as families of those who died on Capitol Hill are still grieving.

