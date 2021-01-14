https://www.oann.com/rep-gohmert-pelosi-actually-called-for-violence-wasnt-impeached/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=rep-gohmert-pelosi-actually-called-for-violence-wasnt-impeached

Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, objects to the certifying the Electoral College vote for Wisconsin during a joint session of the House and Senate to confirm Electoral College votes at the Capitol, early Thursday, Jan 7, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

UPDATED 11:21 AM PT – Thursday, January 14, 2021

A GOP lawmaker took aim at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi while accusing her of hypocrisy for leading the charge to impeach the President.

Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert quoted Pelosi on the House floor Wednesday, where he asked the chamber why she was not held to the same level of scrutiny as the President despite having supported left-wing riots throughout the summer.

Gohmert went on to assert, Pelosi has by now initiated half of all the impeachments ever conducted in U.S. history, but her efforts to remove President Trump are going nowhere.

Meanwhile, Lt. Governor of Texas Dan Patrick denounced the far-left’s impeachment of President Trump as an unjustified political witch hunt. Specifically, he said it’s factually and morally wrong to blame all supporters of President Trump for the violent acts committed by a few people at the U.S. Capitol last week.

Meanwhile, President Trump has condemned the breaching of the capitol and maintained mob violence goes against everything that he as well as his genuine supporters believe in. He asserted violence and vandalism have no place in our country.

On Wednesday, in his speech on the floor, Gohmert warned that weaponizing impeachment to further personal political interests could destroy democracy in America.

Despite Nancy Pelosi’s multiple attempts to remove President Trump from office, many Republicans have challenged this. They have also demanded that impeachment is not used to advance personal political interests, especially as families of those who died on Capitol Hill are still grieving.

