UPDATED 9:15 AM PT – Thursday, January 14, 2021

During a speech from the House floor Wednesday, GOP congressman Tom McClintock (R-Calif.) suggested riots over the summer played into the violence at the Capitol Building.

The California lawmaker said if Congress prosecuted Black Lives Matter and Antifa with the same determination as the Capitol Hill protesters, the incident may not have happened at all.

McClintock also came down on the impeachment by noting if they impeached every politician who gave a fiery speech, the capitol would be deserted. He also slammed their efforts to suppress free speech.

“He (President Trump) specifically told the crowd to protest peacefully and patriotically…and the vast majority of them did, but every movement has a lunatic fringe,” stated the congressman. “Suppressing free speech is not the answer. Holding rioters accountable for their actions is the answer and we are.”

House Floor Remarks Tonight in Opposition to Invoking the 25th Amendment: pic.twitter.com/2ULLclUxIf — Tom McClintock (@RepMcClintock) January 13, 2021

McClintock said he can’t think of a more petty or gratuitous act than to impeach a president a week before he leaves office.

