A California elementary school is pushing critical race theory on third-grade students, according to a new report. A teacher at an elementary school in Cupertino allegedly instructed third-graders to rank themselves based on their “power and privilege” during a math lesson.

A third-grade teacher at the R.I. Meyerholz Elementary School “told the eight- and nine-year-old students that they live in a ‘dominant culture’ of ‘white, middle class, cisgender, educated, able-bodied, Christian[s]’ who ‘created and maintained’ this culture in order ‘to hold power and stay in power,'” according to Christopher F. Rufo, contributing editor of City Journal. The students live in a city where 67% of the population is Asian-American and the median household income is $171,917.

Based on reported whistleblower documents and testimonials from parents “familiar with the session,” the teacher read from “This Book Is Anti-Racist: 20 Lessons on How to Wake Up, Take Action, and Do the Work,” which is rated appropriate for children ages 11+, according to Common Sense Media.

A summary of the book from the Olathe Public Library states:

This book is written for the young person who doesn’t know how to speak up to the racist adults in their life. For the 14 year old who sees injustice at school and isn’t able to understand the role racism plays in separating them from their friends. For the kid who spends years trying to fit into the dominant culture and loses themselves for a little while. It’s for all of the Black and Brown children who have been harmed (physically and emotionally) because no one stood up for them or they couldn’t stand up for themselves; because the colour of their skin, the texture of their hair, their names made white folx feel scared and threatened. It is written so children and young adults will feel empowered to stand up to the adults who continue to close doors in their faces. This book will give them the language and ability to understand racism and a drive to undo it. In short, it is for everyone.

Rufo wrote in the City Journal, “Students learned that ‘those with privilege have power over others’ and that ‘folx who do not benefit from their social identities, who are in the subordinate culture, have little to no privilege and power.'”

“As an example, the reading states that ‘a white, cisgender man, who is able-bodied, heterosexual, considered handsome and speaks English has more privilege than a Black transgender woman,” the report stated.

The R.I. Meyerholz Elementary School teacher allegedly pushed the “principle of intersectionality” on the young children and claimed that those who don’t hold power are oppressed.

The educator purportedly commanded the students to create an “identity map,” where the children listed their “race, class, gender, religion, family structure, and other characteristics.” The teacher then instructed the third-graders to “circle the identities that hold power and privilege” on their identity maps, according to the report. Then the students were allegedly told to rank their “traits according to the hierarchy.”

Rufo said he spoke to some of the parents of children who were being taught critical race theory. A parent who grew up in China compared critical race theory to the Chinese Cultural Revolution.

“[It divides society between] the oppressor and the oppressed, and since these identities are inborn characteristics people cannot change, the only way to change it is via violent revolution,” the parent said. “Growing up in China, I had learned it many times. The outcome is the family will be ripped apart; husband hates wife, children hate parents. I think it is already happening here.”

“We were shocked,” one anonymous parent told Rufo.

“They were basically teaching racism to my eight-year-old,” said an Asian-American parent, who reportedly “rallied a group of a half-dozen families to protest the school’s intersectionality curriculum.”

The parents who were against the “woke” lesson plans reportedly met with the school’s administration. “The administration agreed to suspend the program,” the report stated. “When reached for comment, Jenn Lashier, the principal of Meyerholz Elementary, said that the training was not part of the ‘formal curricula, but the process of daily learning facilitated by a certified teacher.'”

