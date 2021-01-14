https://hannity.com/media-room/report-ny-post-bars-reporters-from-using-cnn-msnbc-ny-times-as-primary-sources/

The New York Post moved Thursday to prohibit reporters and editors from using CNN, MSNBC, the New York Times, and the Washington Post as primary sources going forward; escalating a growing media war between the nation’s top sources.

NY Post bans reporters, editors from using CNN, MSNBC, The Washington Post, NYT as primary sources: report https://t.co/w2DBrBt7RI pic.twitter.com/iYGHZQ6FTc — The Hill (@thehill) January 14, 2021

“High-level editors at The New York Post instructed staff members this week not to use reporting from CNN, MSNBC, The Times and The Washington Post as the sole basis for any Post article, the three journalists said, speaking on the condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation. A Post spokeswoman declined to comment,” reports the New York Times.

“It is common practice at The New York Post and its website, nypost.com, to publish articles based entirely on other news outlets’ reporting, without independent confirmation by a Post journalist. The Post is not alone in following this widespread practice, and many news sites have had success by repackaging material from other news organizations. The directive at the Murdoch tabloid was unusual in that it deemed material from certain outlets off limits,” adds the newspaper.

