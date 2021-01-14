https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/14/report-president-trump-cant-find-a-defense-team-for-his-senate-impeachment-trial/

Bloomberg News is reporting that President Trump is having trouble finding a defense team for his upcoming Senate impeachment trial:

“Some of the lawyers who don’t want a role have privately said what Trump did was indefensible”:

According to Bloomberg, the lawyers who have defended him in the past are all saying no this time around:

As for Rudy Giuliani, the Washington Post reported last night that the president had told his staff not to pay his legal fees for all the work that’s been done in an attempt to overturn the election:

And the NYT reported that officials are blocking his calls to the president:

It’s possible that Rep. Jim Jordan or Rep. Elise Stefanik could step in:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...