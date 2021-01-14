https://100percentfedup.com/president-trump-set-to-declassify-russia-collusion-documents-coming-as-soon-as-friday-video/

On Thursday night, Lou Dobbs reported that President Trump ordered the release of the Obamagate intelligence documents.

Lou Dobbs: President Trump is declassifying top-secret documents all related to Obamagate. That is the coordinated and years-long spying against a presidential candidate and ultimately the President of the United States and his administration, that of Donald J. Trump.

WATCH:

BREAKING: @jsolomonReports reports that Pres. Trump has ordered the declassification of intelligence docs from Obamagate, including Christopher Steele’s debriefings and FBI asset Stefan Halper’s instructions. Expected to be released tomorrow or Monday. #MAGA #AmericaFirst #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/8xFBV6wMPQ — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) January 14, 2021

The documents will reportedly show the involvement in the United States and overseas to set up Donald Trump in the Russia lie.

Rudy Giuliani is urging the President to declassify government documents.

Giuliani made the statement on Friday while appearing as a guest on former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast. Giuliani alluded to the Hunter Biden laptop scandal and the Russia probe while discussing the possible declassification effort.

The former mayor refuted claims that declassifying documents would pose a threat to national security.

“So far there have been a lot of declassifications,” Giuliani said. “Again I say, fascist tactics.”

On Tuesday, The Gateway Pundit got word that President Trump was going to declassify all of the Russian hoax investigation documents.

They previously reported that Deep State operatives, including people inside the White House and ostensibly on “his” side, were urging the president to keep the information from the public.

In fact, President Trump promised several times that he would release everything on the Russian hoax before he left office.

The Trump administration must now make sure these documents are released to the public.

