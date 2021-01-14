https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/report-trump-pardons-ready-go-plans-appoint-special-counsels-investigate-crack-head-hunter-biden-dominion-voting-machines/

CNBC Washington Correspondent Wamon Javors reported on Thursday that President Trump has a slew of pardons ready to go as well as plans to appoint special counsels to investigate meth addict Hunter Biden and possibly the Dominion voting machines!

TRENDING: BREAKING: GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to Introduce Articles of Impeachment Against Joe Biden on January 21 Over Abuse of Power (VIDEO)

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...