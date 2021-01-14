https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/report-trump-pardons-ready-go-plans-appoint-special-counsels-investigate-crack-head-hunter-biden-dominion-voting-machines/
CNBC Washington Correspondent Wamon Javors reported on Thursday that President Trump has a slew of pardons ready to go as well as plans to appoint special counsels to investigate meth addict Hunter Biden and possibly the Dominion voting machines!
A former sr administration official tells me President Trump has slew of pardons ready to go, as well as executive orders, plans to declassify Ukraine info and appoint special counsels on Hunter Biden and possibly Dominion voting machines as well. Unclear which he will do.
