Lauren Boebert, the new Republican Rep. from Colorado, called out the Democrats for impeaching Trump again this week.

She noted that people across the country are still suffering, and that all Democrats care about is pursuing their hatred of Trump.

She even called it ‘bull crap’ on the House floor.

Breitbart News reports:

Lauren Boebert Calls Out Democrats for Supporting Political Violence: ‘I Call Bullcrap’ Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) took to the House floor Wednesday, where she called out Democrats for their efforts to support political violence. Boebert’s remarks came as the House debated left-wing impeachment efforts against President Donald Trump during his final days in office. “Madam Speaker, I rise today to oppose this impeachment and to denounce the recent violence on the Capitol just as I opposed the previous impeachment and the violence we’ve all witnessed all summer long across our great country,” Boebert said… “Where’s the accountability for the left after encouraging and normalizing violence? Rather than helping American people in this time, we start impeachments that further divide our country,” Boebert said. “I call bull-crap.”

Watch the video below:

Wow Representative @laurenboebert KILLED IT today on the house floor and said exactly how we’re all feeling 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/F72JfMgiQi — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) January 13, 2021

This woman is going places.

I voted against the frivolous impeachment sham today. It will be nice when Democrats can stop this foolishness so we can get to working on behalf of the American people. Impeaching a President with seven days left in his term is a colossal waste of time. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 14, 2021

Since everyone is talking about inciting violence, here’s a relevant video. pic.twitter.com/p71N4uyJPf — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 14, 2021

She just got into office and she is already punching back. Good for her.

