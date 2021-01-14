RINO Former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder, a Never Trumper Who Endorsed Beijing Biden, Charged in Flint Water Crisis

https://djhjmedia.com/kari/charged-gop-rick-snyder-in-flint-water-crisis-drama-never-trumper-who-endorsed-biden/

According to court records, Michigan prosecutors investigating the Flint drinking water crisis charged former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder with two counts of willful neglect of duty on Wednesday. “Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder was charged Wednesday with willful neglect of duty after an investigation of ruinous decisions that left Flint with lead-contaminated water and a regional outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease,” according to the AP.

Most of the ruinous decisions that Snyder, the vulture capitalist, was involved with was choosing bad friends.

Snyder was a source of frustration for many Republican voters for his endorsement of former President Barack Obama, constantly telling people to work with Obama and building the Flint Water Crisis propaganda for the Democrat Party.

Snyder also recently endorsed Democrat Joe Biden:

According to the Wall Street Journal, “Snyder was governor from 2011 to 2019, has previously been criticized for contributing to the city’s water troubles, which stemmed from a 2014 decision by an emergency manager he appointed to switch the city’s water source to the Flint River as a cost-saving measure.

When the city and state failed to properly treat the water to prevent corrosion, lead leached into the drinking water in the city of nearly 100,000, causing one of the worst lead contaminations of a municipal water system in U.S. history.”

The charges, revealed in an online court record, are misdemeanors punishable by up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.”

According to the state archivist, the charges are groundbreaking: No governor or former governor in Michigan’s 184-year history had been charged with crimes related to their time in that office.

“We believe there is no evidence to support any criminal charges against Gov. Snyder,” defense attorney Brian Lennon said Wednesday night, adding that state prosecutors still hadn’t provided him with any details.

Lennon said Tuesday that a criminal case would be “outrageous.” Snyder and others were scheduled to appear in court Thursday, followed by a news conference by Attorney General Dana Nessel and prosecutors.

Besides Snyder, a Republican who was governor from 2011 through 2018, charges are expected against other people, including former officials who served as his state health director and senior adviser.

The charging document, a bare-bones filing made Wednesday in state court in Flint, lists only the two charges and refers to April 25, 2014, as the “offense date.” That day, Flint officials held a ceremony at the city’s water plant to switch its water supply to the Flint River.

NEVER TRUMPERS AND TIES TO FRED UPTON

Local Michigan news reported in 2016:

“Michigan Rep. Fred Upton has revealed that he won’t endorse Donald Trump for president. The Republican congressman for Michigan’s 6th congressional district revealed his decision to our reporting partners at WSJM.

“I’m gonna stay in my lane. There are many things people aren’t happy about with these two candidates, and we’re running our own race. Don’t look for me to endorse anyone in this race, probably the rest of the year,” Upton said. Michigan Governor Rick Snyder has also declined to endorse Trump.”

On Wednesday, Republican Fred Upton from Michigan was one of 10 RINO GOP members to vote to impeach President Donald J. Trump. Fred Upton has an association with a leading Synder’s administration member who dealt with the Water Crisis.

Questionable is Snyder’s appointment of former state Representative and House Appropriations Chairman Al Pscholka as the state’s Budget Director during the crisis. Pscholka, who served on the House Appropriations Committee for all six years as a state representative, was chair of the committee for the past two years. Before being elected to the state House, Pscholka served as a Lincoln Township Trustee for eight years. Pscholka was the district director for Congressman Fred Upton from 2003 to 2010.

The Flint Water Crisis provided a huge amount of propaganda for the left to use as Community Organizers to destroy the Republican Party and frame Republicans as racist in well-coordinated movies and media.

