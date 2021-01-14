https://saraacarter.com/sara-carter-we-are-not-terrorists-we-are-75-million-freedom-loving-americans/

On Wednesday’s episode of the “Sara Carter Show” podcast, Carter defends the 75 million Americans who voted for President Trump against the media who has labeled these Americans as “terrorists.”

“The 75 million people in this country that voted for President Trump, or believe in America first, you are not terrorists, as The Washington Post and The New York Times and Biden and others are trying to make you out to be. You are not terrorists,” Carter said.

Many Americans feel targeted and scared of the consequences if they voice their opinions. Carter understands that it’s defeating to feel that way, but also says resorting to violence is not the answer.

“I know you feel like the rug has been ripped out from underneath you,” Carter said.

She continued, “I know you feel that you are being targeted by the left because you are being targeted by the left. So am I. But we have to use common sense here.”

“We have to stay unified and not allow ourselves to be dragged into something we will not be able to get out of. We don’t want to see bloodshed. If you don’t like what’s happening, let it be known. Peacefully.”

Moreover, the left-wing media has grouped 75 million Americans into one category: as white supremacists or domestic terrorists, Carter explained.

“They are equating every MAGA supporter, every supporter of President Trump with white supremacy. That is a lie,” Carter said.

“We’ve seen our President being targeted by an opposition party and being called a terrorist. We are living in very strange and dangerous and frightening times.”

She says the media has also chosen a rhetoric and stuck with it for the last four years, which has caused a powerful divide in America.

“The media and social media has been used to develop a disinformation campaign against the President of the United States and the people who voted for him. This is not just about Trump, folks, this is about you. They are looking at you, not President Trump. They are sending a message that you are not allowed to pick your president,” Carter said.

Finally, Carter reminds her listeners that as Americans, you have the power to choose our electors and the power to fire those who do not defend us.

“You think this is all about the leftist. This is about the rhinos, too, in the establishment. By the way, I think they’re all the same now. I am disgusted with what’s happened. They’re all the same. They all cover for each other. They all line their pockets. It’s our tax dollars that pay for them,” Carter said.

“You are the boss, fire them. Fire the cowards that didn’t defend you. Just fire them. That’s why we have elections. Don’t be afraid to stand up for what you believe in. But don’t cross the line either. It’s not worth it. It is not worth it. It is okay to be angry. It is okay to speak your mind.”

“I had to take a step back. We all have to take a step back. And we have to reassess what is happening here and what we need to do as Americans before this gets out of control before we create a history that we will be ashamed of.”

