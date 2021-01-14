https://www.theepochtimes.com/senators-johnson-graham-support-independent-commission-to-investigate-jan-6-breach-of-us-capitol_3656813.html

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee are calling on Congress to appoint an independent panel to investigate the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol. Sens. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said that Congress should not be allowed to investigate itself and are calling for a non-partisan and independent group to find out why the Capitol was breached during the joint session of Congress. “We are calling for an independent commission to be appointed to investigate the security failures that allowed the Capitol to be breached on January 6th resulting in five deaths,” the two Republican leaders said in a joint press statement. “While today’s announcement that the Capitol Police Inspector General will investigate is welcome. We believe we need a truly independent commission with wide latitude and authority to examine the failures by the Capitol …

