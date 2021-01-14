https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/14/slay-kween-media-firefighters-help-fan-the-flames-of-americas-new-obsession-with-nancy-pelosis-impeachment-outfit/

The Washington Examiner’s Jerry Dunleavy has noticed a delightful new angle on impeachment that’s been developing since yesterday.

Naturally, it stars Nancy Pelosi:

Firefighters are seriously loving this.

Pelosi wearing the same outfit she did during first Trump impeachment https://t.co/IaPxy2gg7t pic.twitter.com/2kom0BOYx3 — The Hill (@thehill) January 13, 2021

Dec. 18, 2019 vs. Jan. 13, 2021: Speaker Pelosi is wearing the same outfit she wore during the first impeachment of President Trump, her office says. 📷: Saul Loeb / AFP + Susan Walsh / AP pic.twitter.com/eIPf0iydcY — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 13, 2021

Nancy Pelosi wore the same dress for both impeachments https://t.co/aznbqiPzO0 pic.twitter.com/nNXXlyu0ji — New York Post (@nypost) January 13, 2021

Nancy Pelosi sends Trump secret message with her impeachment outfit https://t.co/0PX7skVgoa — The Independent (@Independent) January 13, 2021

Remember the last time the House impeached Trump? Nancy Pelosi’s dress does. On Wednesday, she wore the same outfit she did in 2019. https://t.co/RCFjvHphqU — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) January 14, 2021

Just so we’re all clear — @SpeakerPelosi now has a Donald Trump impeachment OUTFIT.

2021, 2019 pic.twitter.com/YRxGAUtrVV — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) January 14, 2021

YAAAAAAAS! SLAY, KWEEN! SLAY!

NANCY PELOSI HAS AN OFFICIAL IMPEACHMENT OUTFIT pic.twitter.com/PYCuXyyrQd — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) January 14, 2021

Loving that Nancy Pelosi has an impeachment outfit.. 👠 pic.twitter.com/LxE08MXcZH — 💙TheMiseryisEnding💙 (@Endthemisery1) January 14, 2021

I love that Nancy Pelosi has an impeachment outfit! — Nancy is bemused (@Nancy94024) January 14, 2021

“Nancy Pelosi wore the same dress for both impeachments. She literally has a Trump Impeachment outfit.” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/m4wOoMEClG — Elephant Journal (@elephantjournal) January 14, 2021

This right here is her impeachment dress!!! https://t.co/1bd9h6hiFq — Alex Newell (@thealexnewell) January 14, 2021

It’s the official impeachment outfit 😁 https://t.co/EHgfrWdink — FOLA (@TheFavoredWoman) January 14, 2021

I love that she has an impeachment outfit, she’s so prepared 💅🏻 https://t.co/z2HyC7TemC — Chris 🎬 (@illucifer) January 13, 2021

Madam Speaker has an impeachment outfit. Nancy’s level of petty is and will forever be iconic. pic.twitter.com/V6j0kG99xP — Emmanuelle (@eclala_) January 14, 2021

Oh, her level of petty is definitely right up there.

Future history books: “POTUS 45 was so terribly incompetent, so twisted and corrupt, the Speaker of the House even had an impeachment outfit prepped for the occasions” https://t.co/dFO7f3Oy9u — R.A. Irisarri (@blackknoll) January 14, 2021

So Nancy wore the same outfit to both impeachment hearings. Love it !! #NancyPelosi #BeastMode — truegal24 #impeach #25th do something!!! (@bbtucker) January 14, 2021

let’s hear it for Nancy Pelosi’s lucky impeachment outfit! 2 for 2 pic.twitter.com/Ip617icBh6 — Chris Harnick (@chrisharnick) January 13, 2021

Same outfit. Same President. Same outcome. pic.twitter.com/axsozdPQpD — Sophia Shapiro (@SophiaShapiro_) January 14, 2021

Same outcome? So Trump won’t be convicted this time, either?

Guess that doesn’t really matter. We just need to come together to celebrate Nancy Pelosi’s awesome fashion sense.

It’s her Impeachment outfit! And damn she looks good. — Jenn (@jhowellchrist) January 13, 2021

Sometimes it’s OK to be obsessed with women politicians’ clothes.

“America’s sexist obsession with what women politicians wear, explained”

“Ever since women started holding political office, American men have been fixated on their clothes.”https://t.co/bIrkoRrTrU pic.twitter.com/uu3968b9TQ — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) January 14, 2021

little weird that pelosi has an “impeachment outfit” but ok i guess https://t.co/9njP1LBPgz — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) January 13, 2021

These people have so little. Let them have this.

Very serious, very solemn, not theatre at all. — Always Sore (@xXxTheDonxXx) January 14, 2021

