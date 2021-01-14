http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/pifj6ZD7O9w/

San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich praised the effort of House Democrats to impeach Trump for a second time, calling it a “good move.”

Popovich told USA Today that a second impeachment was the “the least we can do” to destroy Trump.

“I don’t have a lot of faith that the 25th Amendment is going to be invoked. This impeachment will say a lot. If anything, it will bring people together rather than be divisive. It will bring people together who may have thought a different way and realize what Trump can really do and what he really is. So, I’m all for it. It’s a good move,” the coach said.

“As a citizen, what we all watched was horrific, and we all saw the lack of concern and incompetence on the part of our president, which is really sad,” Popovich continued. “He is what he is, but what that does for our democracy and our country and our standing and our credibility, let alone the safety for all those people in the building, is just enough to fry your brain. It is something you can’t even conceive of.”

Popovich also praised the Republican turncoats, including Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney, for supporting the impeachment. Calling Cheney a “real Republican,” Popovich exclaimed that her support to end Trump less than a week before he is set to leave office “really warms your heart.”

“To see people like (Wyoming GOP Rep.) Liz Cheney come out today and said what she said really warms your heart,” Popovich insisted. “She’s a Republican. Trumpism is a cult. She’s a real Republican. I’m a Democrat. Her values are just as important as my values. That’s what you talk out. That’s what you compromise. Crazy nuts, whack jobs, conspiracy theorists have gotten us to this point.”

Nine House Republicans joined Cheney in voting to impeach Trump on Wednesday.

Popovich also slammed Republicans, including Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, and Congressman Kevin McCarthy.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

