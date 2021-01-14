https://www.oann.com/texas-charges-election-fraudster-after-project-veritas-report/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=texas-charges-election-fraudster-after-project-veritas-report

UPDATED 1:45 PM PT – Thursday, January 14, 2021

A recent report by government watchdog group Project Veritas has led to the arrest of an election fraud suspect in Texas.

Those claims of voter fraud aren’t so “baseless” anymore are they? @CNN pic.twitter.com/jDfn82hI9j — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) January 14, 2021

On Wednesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said supposed Republican operative Rachel Rodriguez was arrested for allegedly harvesting ballots for Democrat candidates.

Paxton said Rodriguez was charged with illegal voting, illegal possession of a ballot and illegally assisting people to vote by mail.

BREAKING: TX “Republican” consultant & ‘Ballot Chaser’ ILLEGALLY pressures voter to change vote to Dem candidate with GIFT! “If I go to prison, I do not look cute in stripes…I will hate you forever.” “You know on here you chose a Rep, not a Dem right?”#RiggedElection pic.twitter.com/npn4CbJzIi — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 27, 2020

Rodriguez is now facing up to 20 years in prison.

