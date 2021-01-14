https://www.dailywire.com/news/texas-woman-exposed-by-project-veritas-arrested-for-voter-fraud

Self-described San Antonio political consultant Raquel Rodriguez was arrested Wednesday for alleged voter harvesting and fraud.

The warrant for her arrest included illegal voting, unlawfully assisting people voting by mail, and unlawfully possessing an official ballot, all of which are felonies in Texas.

Rodriquez’s alleged actions were put on the radar of Texas officials in October, following a video release by James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas. In the video, the alleged political consultant details election illegalities and admits that she knows what she’s doing is illegal and could send her to the slammer.

If convicted, Rodriguez is looking at up to 20 years behind bars.

“Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton today announced the arrest of Rachel Rodriguez for election fraud, illegal voting, unlawfully assisting people voting by mail, and unlawfully possessing an official ballot. Each charge constitutes a felony under the Texas Election Code,” reads a press release from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Wednesday.

“Rodriguez was exposed in a Project Veritas video last fall while she engaged in vote harvesting leading up to the 2020 election,” the release noted. “The Election Fraud Division of the Office of the Attorney General reviewed dozens of hours of unedited, raw footage, which led to this arrest. In an uncharacteristic moment of honesty, Rodriguez acknowledged on video that what she was doing is illegal and that she could go to jail for it. If convicted, Rodriguez could face up to 20 years in prison.”

“Many continue to claim that there’s no such thing as election fraud,” AG Paxton said in a statement. “We’ve always known that such a claim is false and misleading, and today we have additional hard evidence.”

“This is a victory for election integrity and a strong signal that anyone who attempts to defraud the people of Texas, deprive them of their vote, or undermine the integrity of elections will be brought to justice,” he said.

“The shocking and blatantly illegal action documented by Project Veritas demonstrates a form of election fraud my office continually investigates and prosecutes,” the AG added. “I am fiercely committed to ensuring the voting process is secure and fair throughout the state, and my office is prepared to assist any Texas county in combating this insidious, un-American form of fraud.”

The office of Mr. Paxton noted that the investigation remains ongoing: “Individuals involved in or with knowledge of this organized vote harvesting scheme are encouraged to come forward and cooperate with the Office of the Attorney General.”

Nico LaHood, an attorney representing Rodriguez, said her client “deserve[s] an aggressive defense in a fair process.”

“Well, she was arrested by state agents, and she’s being processed in Kendall county, which, from our perspective is interesting because none of the allegations are said to have occurred in Kendall county,” LaHood said, according to Fox 29.

“We’re going to analyze this completely, we’re not going to leave any rock unturned,” the attorney said. “Rachel and all people accused, all citizens accused of criminal allegation by the government, deserve an aggressive defense in a fair process, our job is to ensure that Rachel gets both of those and we plan to do that.”

Fox 29 noted that Rodriguez is expected to remain in the Kendall County Jail till Thursday, awaiting bond.

