Things are not alright, alright, alright when it comes to Matthew McConaughey.

Yeah, see, it’s stuff like talking to Jordan Peterson that’s got McConaughey in the Daily Beast’s crosshairs now:

He’s not allowed to do that!

Who cares? They’ve set their sights on him. They can’t stop now.

Translation: It’d be a lot cooler if Matthew McConaughey would clear potential interviewers with us first.

Basically.

Bingo.

Pathetic.

It’s almost as if the Left makes things worse in the name of making things better.

