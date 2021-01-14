https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/14/the-daily-beast-thinks-itd-be-a-lot-cooler-if-matthew-mcconaughey-wasnt-flirting-with-alt-right-darlings-like-jordan-peterson-and-ben-shapiro/

Things are not alright, alright, alright when it comes to Matthew McConaughey.

Just finished listening to @McConaughey being interviewed by @jordanbpeterson and I was really impressed. Both of you had interesting and intelligent things to say. Will put both books on my 2021 reading queue. Thanks for the effort. Enjoy life! — Rich Griese (@RichGriese) January 14, 2021

Yeah, see, it’s stuff like talking to Jordan Peterson that’s got McConaughey in the Daily Beast’s crosshairs now:

“So, what’s a guy like Matthew McConaughey—an Oscar winner whose easygoing attitude has allowed his early-career role catchphrase “All right, all right, all right” to follow him for decades—doing reading a twerp like that?” asks Laura Bradley. https://t.co/3KUqnZrTUB — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) January 13, 2021

It’d be a lot cooler if Matthew McConaughey wasn’t flirting with alt-right darlings https://t.co/9FTKtJCbXH — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) January 14, 2021

He’s not allowed to do that!

Daily Beast publishes this hit piece suggesting Matthew McConaughey has been associating with the lat-right. Their cited examples are @joerogan, @benshapiro, & Jordan Peterson. Whatever you think of them, they aren’t remotely alt-right. https://t.co/5B27xyXSwm — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 14, 2021

None of the people named in this article are associated with the alt-right pic.twitter.com/aHVaEaCC7c — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 14, 2021

Who cares? They’ve set their sights on him. They can’t stop now.

It’d be a lot cooler if Matthew McConaughey wasn’t flirting with alt-right darlings https://t.co/9FTKtJCbXH — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) January 14, 2021

Translation: It’d be a lot cooler if Matthew McConaughey would clear potential interviewers with us first.

Alternate headline for @TheDailyBeast: Matthew McConaughey Didn’t Toe The Liberal Hollywood Line, And We Are PISSED pic.twitter.com/3RJLiQqxni — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 14, 2021

This piece is basically *Cancel culture doesn’t exist but let’s cancel Matthew McConaughey just in case* https://t.co/OnxNrvNIYN — Karol Markowicz (@karol) January 14, 2021

Basically.

I don’t approve of Matthew McConaughey’s thoughts and the people he talks to, so I’m gonna pretend they’re alt right. It’s particularly hurtful for me bc I really loved him in Magic Mike. *files copy* https://t.co/f1cHMTWzwe — Kirsten Fleming (@KirFlem) January 14, 2021

“Alt-right” is the new “teabagger.” It just means “not a liberal.” — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 14, 2021

Bingo.

Is Matthew McConaughey partly to blame for the Capitol riots? Maybe, maybe not. Just asking questions. pic.twitter.com/Nx9yYjv3Up — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 14, 2021

Pathetic.

@JordanBPeterson, @BenShapiro & @JoeRogan are not alt-right. This is deliberate & malicious misinformation. Where are the fact checkers? Peterson has dismantled the entire alt-right philosophy. Ben Shapiro was the #1 target of alt-right attacks. Joe Rogan is on the left. — TheLaureate 🌎 (@The_Laureate_) January 13, 2021

Not one person named in this article is alt-right. Daily Beast loses credibility when it posts articles that calls @joerogan alt-right. The author of this article has zero critical thinking skills and should be embarrassed. — support local businesses (@jeromeChappelle) January 14, 2021

You should be ashamed of this trash hit job. Those people are not Alt Right for starters. You may want to watch him talking to @EmmanuelAcho. Stop these divisive games. — HuskyHawk 🏴‍☠️ (@huskyjayhawk) January 14, 2021

After reading this ridiculous article at least it made one thing very clear. The author is very very angry, and hates a lot of people. I’m thinking they probably had a crush on Matthew or something because the whole thing reads like a jealous ex spewing off. Journalism? 😂😂😂😂 — pewpewbangbang (@pewpewpatriot1) January 14, 2021

It does serious damage to actual efforts to counter and condemn the alt-right when you start suggesting mainstream voices are in the same category. — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 14, 2021

It’s almost as if the Left makes things worse in the name of making things better.

***

