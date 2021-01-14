https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2021/01/14/the-morning-briefing-your-all-too-frequent-reminder-that-jake-tapper-is-filth-n1336546

Jake Tapper Is Brian Stelter With Hair

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Avocado toast is what brought us to this point.

We’ve almost made it through the week. I don’t want to jinx anything but I’ve got a good feeling about this one. This new world where we’re merely trying to clear the lowest of bars and exceed subterranean expectations might be exciting.

We are going to take a trip down Memory Lane this fine morning.

As you are all aware, I have been writing about media bias for over twenty years now. A big part of that gig is — SURPRISE! — paying a lot more attention to the mainstream media than most people do. Whenever I make an observation it’s based on a LOT of observation.

For a very long time I was perplexed by the fact that so many conservative friends, colleagues, and casual acquaintances on social media thought that CNN’s Jake Tapper was an OK guy. In fact, many thought he was a good guy.

During all the years that this was the case I was insisting that he was just another leftist media hack. Whenever I did, I got a lot of pushback from the people on our side. The consensus opinion was that Tapper was better than the rest of the awfulness that is the mainstream media.

There’s a lot of amnesia and/or revisionist history about that now. Lately, whenever I remind people that I’ve been anti-Tapper from the beginning all assure me that they’ve been right there with me all along. That’s nonsense. I’m not exaggerating when I say that probably eighty-percent of the comments I’d get back then were of the “He’s a good guy” variety.

The reason that everyone now knows that Tapper is horrible is one we’ve discussed here many times: President Trump forced the media scum to completely out themselves. There were many like Tapper who use to be more coy about their bias but Trump forced them to peel off their human masks and reveal their biased lizard alien faces.

In fact, Jakey boy appears to have lost all ability to even pretend to be coy now, which my colleague Bronson Stocking wrote about at Townhall:

On Wednesday, CNN’s Jake Tapper questioned a wounded warrior’s “commitment to American democracy.” The CNN anchor questioned Rep. Brian Mast’s (R-FL) commitment to democracy in the United States after the congressman argued against impeaching President Trump during debate in the House on Wednesday. Congressman Mast lost both his legs while serving his country in Afghanistan. “That’s relevant, what you’re saying right now is relevant because Congressman Brian Mast, a Republican from Florida who lost his legs, by the way, fighting for democracy abroad, although I don’t know about his commitment to it here in the United States…” said Tapper.

The big part of Tapper’s old smoke and mirrors shtick to make conservatives think he was an OK guy was to pretend that he cared about the troops.

So much for that.

Once Tapper began getting dragged for this on social media yesterday he had an opportunity to take it back, or at least use the “out of context” excuse.

Instead, he doubled down.

You’re a hero for your service and I’m grateful, as I’ve said before. And yes i question the commitment to democracy of anyone who spread election lies, signed onto that deranged TX AG lawsuit, and voted to commit sedition. You were not just asking questions. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 14, 2021

Nice guy, no?

The sedition crap is exceedingly tedious, but Jake is nothing if not a weak, mindless slave to the narrative.

The rot at CNN runs top to bottom; the stench of bias there is inescapable. Not only is Tapper not any better than his colleagues, he may be the worst of them all.

Welcome To East Berlin USA

Helena Duke, 18, turned in her own family after recognizing her mom, uncle and aunt amidst the Capitol rioters last week.​ https://t.co/4JiMJvoCjP — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) January 14, 2021

