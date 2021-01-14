https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/14/the-scale-of-stupidity-here-is-astounding-man-explains-in-song-how-landlords-dont-pay-the-mortgage-renters-do/

Remember Vine? Those little looping videos you could embed in your tweets? Well, the marketplace spoke and decided it wanted a worse-looking, less-secure method of sharing videos that diverted all its traffic through China, so now we’re stuck with TikTok.

We don’t share TikTok videos often, but this is right up there with one of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s live Instagram chats, except set to music. If we’re getting this right, renters actually pay the mortgage on the building by paying rent, so why not cut out the middleman and do away with landlords?

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...