Remember Vine? Those little looping videos you could embed in your tweets? Well, the marketplace spoke and decided it wanted a worse-looking, less-secure method of sharing videos that diverted all its traffic through China, so now we’re stuck with TikTok.

We don’t share TikTok videos often, but this is right up there with one of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s live Instagram chats, except set to music. If we’re getting this right, renters actually pay the mortgage on the building by paying rent, so why not cut out the middleman and do away with landlords?

This is simultaneously so beautiful, painful, and incredibly funny pic.twitter.com/5LrfzcEi7N — abby (@abby4thepeople) January 14, 2021

The scale of stupidity here is astounding https://t.co/EGjSd6u868 — PoliMath (@politicalmath) January 14, 2021

man, it’s just not fair. Landlords take all the risk and yet they still get all the reward. Why can’t renters take zero risk and get all the reward. The only thing renters get out of this is lower rents. — PoliMath (@politicalmath) January 14, 2021

A wisdom unencumbered by experience. It’s the hallmark of being a millennial. — Whisk E. Clear (@WhiskEClear) January 14, 2021

Millennials are our downfall. — AlexisPKeaton (@AlexisPKeaton) January 14, 2021

If they believe this, why don’t they just….get a mortgage then? — CheMF DOOM (@_CheML_) January 14, 2021

He can buy a property at any time if he wants and stop whining about renting. Nothing is stopping him except his own credit score. — K245 (@AJHodgeIV) January 14, 2021

Area smart and clever man can’t explain why he doesn’t just get a mortgage himself instead of involving an intermediary. — Jesse Harris (@elforesto) January 14, 2021

Well no one forced you to rent any house! If landlord is such a lucrative business, no one stopped you from being one, either. I mean, I am renting! If I can’t afford, I negotiate, or move to a cheaper place! What a parasite! — Adam Li (@adamliyou) January 14, 2021

Pretty unfair how the doctor stamps “Renter” or “Homeowner” on our heels when we are born. — TD Thompson (@TonkaThompson) January 14, 2021

I hate this “anyone who has what I want but don’t have doesn’t deserve it and is a bad person” kind of mentality. The comment section of that is just brutal — Meh (@thingsbrandosay) January 14, 2021

I love the commenters on there pleading with the crowd of literal communists “But I’m a good landlord!” Some of these people would happily see you killed for owning property The bubbles people live in astound me. You can make normal wages and buy a house in most of the country — Ding Kamb (@authentickemp) January 14, 2021

🎹And the landlord gets all the property tax bills…

And the landlord still pays the mortgage when she gets stiffed on the rent… — double t (@tthrush14) January 14, 2021

🎵 And the landlord maintains the property. And the landlord manages the business of renting. And the landlord… — Kah Zuhl List (@kazoolist) January 14, 2021

So he takes all the risk, pays all the taxes, fixes every single thing that goes wrong and pays for it out of pocket, and maybe even deals with idiot tenants like this one …? K. — Jenny Erikson (@JennyErikson) January 14, 2021

Yep, and the insurance, property taxes, repairs and takes the risk of having an idiot with a piano as a tenant. — This IsNotCNN (@stillnotcnn) January 14, 2021

The landlord also gets all the headaches. This guy should buy a house (with a mortgage from the bank) and learn what property ownership is all about. Then he should rent the property out so he gets a taste of what it means to be a landlord. — Lufus Wordyguts (@wordyguts) January 14, 2021

I just had over $10k worth of water damage to my house. Let me tell you how fun it is. If I was renting, I could just walk away and come back when it’s fixed with someone else dealing with the bullshit. — NewAccountWhoDis? (@It_Me_Who_Dis) January 14, 2021

I bet he would have a nice chat with people who tried growing food at CHAZ and failed miserably. He’d have a lot to learn about the real world. — YUNG Seneca (@dissentdissent) January 14, 2021

Here is an idea. Get a loan from a bank and buy a property so you can rent and have your tenants pay for your mortgage and you get equity.

The level of stupidity is agonizing. — Christian (@Qrisqo) January 14, 2021

I’m a landlord. This guy is an idiot. If I don’t pay the mortgage, neither one of us will have a house. — Aaron Jordan (@The_AaronJordan) January 14, 2021

Can we go ahead and get TikTok banned now? The amount of stupidity on that app is astounding. — Palmist R.E. Lee (@ericleenet) January 14, 2021

It’s just another normal day on Twitter. 😑 — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) January 14, 2021

