Yesterday President Trump released a video through the White House account in which he called for peace and condemned what took place at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th:
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 13, 2021
Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, who is now a CNN contributor for obvious reasons, then explained why Trump’s call for peace was actually a call for violence:
CNN’s Andy McCabe attacks Trump for posting a video calling for peace, suggests it was actually a call for violence.
“Trump is a master at coded language and the use of dog whistles. And there is no question that that statement included some of those same references” pic.twitter.com/IzwWmQ6lHc
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 14, 2021
In other words, there’s nothing Trump could say that almost anybody on CNN wouldn’t report as a call for violence.
Damned if you do, damned if you don’t
— Rob (@rkskckak) January 14, 2021
These people are master conspiracy theorists. First they said we must believe them after the Russian hoax and now this.
— Abel Stolz (@AbelStolz) January 14, 2021
And they think it’s just the right that fall into conspiracy theories 😂 https://t.co/JnywSTjoiy
— Brittany C (@brittanyv09) January 14, 2021
Andy McCabe who was fired from the FBI is still telling lies. These people are complete nut jobs. @cnn is still the Cartoon network. 🙄😂 https://t.co/5KOOPOzSYl
— Gavin Newsom’s Orange Jumpsuit (@ElectPatriot) January 14, 2021
In some places you can get fired for being a liar but that quality seems to be what gets you hired by CNN.
Ha!
I thought they hated conspiracies. https://t.co/LT3VJjn9qg
— HerrieSchepper (@TedBraak) January 14, 2021
Unless they are their conspiracies.